Adekunle Ajasin University Best Graduating Student Gets N250,000 Cash Prize from Alumni Association
- A graduate of Adekunle Ajasin University received N250,000 as his prize for being the school’s best-graduating student
- The young man graduated from Business Administration, and his cumulative grade point average (CGPA) was revealed
- Many who came across the post congratulated the man as another alumnus also gave him money
A young man, Oluwadara Glory Yembi, emerged as the Overall Best Graduating Student (2023/2024) at Adekunle Ajasin University.
He graduated from the Department of Business Administration with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.73.
In a post by @aauaamebo on Instagram, photos from the presentation were shared.
AAUA BGS gets extra N100,000 from alumnus
In addition to his N250,000 prize, Femi Dumoye, Chairman of the AAUA Alumni Association Lagos Branch, donated an additional 100,000 to bolster the prize money.
The graduate posed with alumni association members in photos shared on Instagram.
The caption read:
“AAUA Alumni Association Presents 250k Prize Award to the 2023/2024 Overall Best Graduating Student. Oluwadara Glory Yembi the Overall Best Graduating Student (2023/2024) from the department of Business Administration with the Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.73 was the recipient of the prize money.
“The President of the Alumni Association Dr Olumide Olugbemi-Gabriel on Saturday December 13th 2024 presented him with the award.”
Reactions as best graduating student gets cash prize
@queen_oluwanifemi_ said:
"Awwnnn.. Congratulations Dara."
@phavouritecakesandmore said:
"Congratulations."
@wizkomo said:
"NABAMS my alma mata..Congratulations to him."
UNIBEN graduate gets N5,000 cash prize
In a related story, a graduate of the University of Benin received N5,000 as his prize for being the best graduating student in his department.
The young man graduated from the Department of Mechanical Engineering and shared his cumulative grade point average (CGPA).
Many who came across the post on X shared their thoughts on the prize money as they congratulated him.
Source: Legit.ng
