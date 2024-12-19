Ngoh Philemon Njoh achieved a first-class Master's degree in Theatre, Television, and Film from the University of Bamenda with a CGPA of 3.85/4

His success stemmed from his passion for his field, disciplined time management, and determination to excel despite challenges

Ngoh's achievements have opened numerous opportunities, and he aspires to further his studies to PhD level and own a production house

Ngoh Philemon Njoh, a distinguished graduate from the University of Bamenda, made remarkable strides in his academic journey.

He earned a first-class Master's degree in Theatre, Television, and Film with a CGPA of 3.85/4.0.

Man who completed masters degree from Barmenda University breaks silence. Photo credit: Ngoh Philemon Njoh/Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

Speaking with Legit.ng, Njoh said he is proud of the fact that he completed his Master's degree within the standard two-year duration, a feat that many find challenging.

He said:

"Taking on courses that my mates thought no one could make it in and validating them all is something I won’t forget."

Passion as the Driving Force

For Njoh, choosing a department and specialty he was passionate about played a crucial role in his success.

"With this passion, it helped me enjoy the learning process which helped in achieving this goal," he shared. This passion not only fueled his motivation but also made the rigorous academic journey more fulfilling.

Overcoming Challenges

Njoh's path was not without its hurdles. He faced several sleepless nights, striving to meet deadlines for assignments and projects.

"Having a lot of work to do in a short period of time is one challenge I had to deal with," he told Legit.ng.

Through discipline and effective time management, he navigated these challenges, balancing study time and relaxation.

Words of Wisdom

Drawing from his experiences, he offers valuable advice to students preparing for public exams. "I will advise students taking any public exams in secondary school to take all the subjects seriously. To put the same energy or effort into all subjects, especially the ones they’re weak in," he said.

The masters graduate's accomplishments have opened numerous opportunities, particularly within his faculty as an assistant. He has also had the chance to collaborate with individuals in his field.

Looking ahead, he aspires to further his studies to the PhD level and become a lecturer. He also dreams of owning his own production house someday.

To those aspiring to achieve similar success, Njoh advises, "Enroll in a program you’re passionate about. With passion, you will strive to achieve success in that program."

Man Bags Masters Degree In UK University

Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man, Kenneth Obayuwana, has bagged a Master's Degree in the United Kingdom.

The young man secured a Master's in Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security from the Royal Agricultural University in the UK.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng