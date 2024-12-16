APSMAN president and founder Felix Avajah has called for the establishment of a Board of Regulation for Aesthetic Medicine to regulate practitioners' activities

Avajah, who spoke at the third graduation ceremony of medical aesthetics professionals, emphasised standardisation, leading to APSMAN partnering with recognised institutions, such as the Lagos State College of Health Technology

Ronke Agoro, the college's deputy provost (academic), told Legit.ng that the institution partnered with APSMAN to bring training to practitioners

Lagos, Nigeria - Dr Felix Avajah, the founder and president of the Association of Practitioners of Spa and Medical Aesthetics of Nigeria (APSMAN), has called on the government to create a Board of Regulation for Aesthetic Medicine to regulate practitioners' activities.

Avajah made the appeal while speaking at the third graduation ceremony of medical aesthetics professionals, which was held in Lagos on Saturday, December 14.

Avajah said:

“When there is a full regulatory board, it will ensure proper oversight of the industry. An association cannot function as a regulatory board because government approval is required for such authority.

"We are currently using government-accredited institutions, such as the Lagos State College of Health Technology, whose certificates are recognized. The government should create a board because we now have academic programs in place. For example, the Lagos State College of Health Technology offers a Higher Diploma in Aesthetic Medicine, while the Federal College of Education, Akoka, provides a Diploma in Cosmetology and Aesthetics.

“Our association stands for standardization, professionalism, ethics, and education. We believe strongly in education and regulation. Since an association cannot regulate, we partner with government-accredited institutions to establish academic qualifications that pave the way for industry regulation. With proper certification, the industry can be regulated effectively. Without certification, regulation becomes impossible.

“We have initiated standard academic programs with structured procedures to eliminate quackery and encourage professional growth. No matter your age, it is never too late to go back to school. The minimum duration for our courses is two years, leading to a diploma. After obtaining a diploma, students can pursue a Higher National Diploma (HND) in an additional two years, depending on the institution.

“Instead of engaging in quackery, harming people, and extorting money without qualifications, those interested in this field should pursue education. That’s why we collaborate with government-accredited institutions to promote professionalism, safety, and industry standards.”

College provost speaks on standardization

Professor Raheem Olasupo Akewushola, the Provost of the Lagos State College of Health Technology, emphasized the significance of standardization, particularly in light of the growing demand for aesthetic treatments, which necessitates adherence to rigorous standards to ensure quality and safety.

“The demand for these services is growing due to the rising trend of invasive treatments. Our strategic partnership with APSMAN ensures that we train professionals to minimize risks and deliver safe, non-invasive treatments. The graduating students have undergone rigorous training in anatomy, physiology, and skill acquisition, equipping them to be ambassadors of safe practices.

"It is essential for practitioners to affiliate with registered and recognized tertiary institutions. This ensures that all those offering these services operate under a unified framework to maintain quality standards.”

Why we partner with APSMAN - Ronke Agoro

Speaking on the side of the event with Legit.ng, Dr Ronke Agoro, the deputy provost (Academic) at Lagos State College of Health Technology, said the institution partnered with APSMAN to bring training to the practitioners to meet the global best practices.

Her words:

"It is a good initiative, and they will definitely improve in the coming years, as the standard will automatically align with global best practices.

"We have partnered with APSMAN to provide practitioners with trainings that align with the standard in conjunction with the state government, which will supervise SPAs and other wellness centres. The government has been supporting by developing a curriculum through the college."

Aesthetic and herbal medicine: Expert speaks on collaboration

Dr Akinmayowa Akin-Otiko, a Senior Research Fellow at the University of Lagos' Institute of African and Diaspora Studies, stressed the importance of collaboration between spa, aesthetic, and herbal medicine practitioners, highlighting the potential benefits of interdisciplinary cooperation in advancing the field.

“It is time for the spa and aesthetics industry to work with herbal medicine practitioners to promote wellness. The event highlights the shift from quackery to professionalism while integrating African wellness practices.

"Gone are the days when wellness required travelling abroad. Today, we can achieve wellness within our own context, blending herbal and aesthetic approaches. For example, the Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board oversees over 7,000 licensed traditional medicine practitioners, ensuring proper monitoring, processing, and administration. Even Western medicine, if poorly administered, can harm. Proper training, certification, and research are critical in all fields of medicine.

“Looking good and staying healthy are fundamental aspects of wellness. Wellness is not only about appearance but also about inner health, which manifests externally."

