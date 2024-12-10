Adedeji Ayomide Samuel, a FUOYE graduate, has earned a First Class Degree in Mathematics with a CGPA of 4.68, and has been selected for a prestigious internship funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Despite facing personal and financial challenges, his dedication and passion for excellence led him to rank among the top three in his department

Samuel aims to leverage his skills in mathematics and data analysis to tackle public health issues, particularly malaria, in Nigeria

As a fresh graduate from the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Adedeji Ayomide Samuel reached a remarkable milestone—a First Class Degree in Mathematics.

With resilience and unwavering dedication, he completed his degree with a CGPA of 4.68.

In an interview with Legit.ng, he said his most significant academic achievement came in the form of an opportunity with the International Centre for Applied Mathematical Modeling and Data Analytics (ICAMMDA). It is a program funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Despite starting with a 3.7 CGPA, Samuel's rise to the top three in his department spoke volumes of his dedication.

Loss as an Undergraduate

The road was far from smooth. He said he sat for JAMB thrice.

As an undergraduate, his journey was shadowed by the loss of his father just before he gained admission to FUOYE.

He told Legit.ng:

“I lost my dad a few months before gaining admission to the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti. This affected me and likely contributed to my initial 3.7 CGPA in the first semester. Adjusting to a new environment was difficult as I struggled to pay tuition and rent. These financial and emotional challenges made it hard to focus on my studies, creating a tough start to my academic journey.”

But Samuel did not falter. Menial jobs became a means to support his education.

“To overcome these challenges, I took on several menial jobs to support my education, as my mother was focused on providing for my siblings. I improved my study habits by dedicating time to night reading and sustained long study sessions. I formed a group with three like-minded peers for collaborative learning and approached every test and exam with determination. Most importantly, I took full responsibility for improving my academic performance.”

Looking to the future, Samuel's aspirations are as ambitious as they are altruistic.

“In the future, I aspire to make meaningful contributions toward eliminating malaria in Nigeria by utilizing data-driven approaches to address infectious diseases. My recent research on the effect of long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLIN) on malaria transmission dynamics in Kebbi State has inspired me to continue working in this field. Additionally, I aim to combine my expertise in mathematics and data analysis to solve real-world problems in public health. Beyond that, I hope to be a positive influence in my community, using my skills to drive positive change, inspire others and contribute to societal development.”

Samuel advises students aspiring towards excellence to rise above the challenges.

He said:

“Despite the challenges you may face in the Nigerian academic environment, my advice is to stay focused and committed. Work hard, manage your time effectively, and make use of every resources available to you, whether it’s past questions, online materials, or study groups. Seek support from your professors and peers when needed. However, never forget the God factor—pray for wisdom, strength, and guidance. I believe that with faith, hard work, and perseverance, you can overcome any obstacle and achieve your academic goals. Stay positive, and know that with God, all things are possible.”

