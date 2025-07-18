Senator Olanrewaju Tejuoso has criticised FCT Minister Nyesom Wike’s decision to slash UniAbuja’s land from 11,000 to 4,000 hectares

Senator Olanrewaju Tejuoso, Pro-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, has raised concerns over the Federal Capital Territory Administration’s decision to cut down the institution’s land allocation from 11,000 to 4,000 hectares, revealing that only half of the remaining land is actually usable.

Speaking on Thursday during an interview on Arise Television, Tejuoso disclosed that about 2,000 hectares of what remains is mountainous terrain, effectively leaving the university with just 2,000 hectares of practical space.

He criticised the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for what he described as an aggressive approach that undermines the university’s long-term growth plans.

“Currently, the University of Abuja has only 2,000 hectares, as the other 2,000 is a mountain,” Tejuoso explained.

“Maybe Minister Wike should take over the mountain instead and develop it.”

Minister Wike revokes UNIABUJA land

The dispute follows an announcement by Minister Wike, who accused the university of illegally occupying 11,000 hectares without proper documentation.

The minister said the institution fenced off large tracts of land, which he suggested could eventually be sold off unlawfully. As a result, the FCT Administration revoked 7,000 hectares, leaving only 4,000 hectares for the university’s use.

“The university, on their own, grabbed 11,000 hectares,” Wike stated earlier at the commissioning of new access roads in Abuja’s Giri District.

“No document, nothing. You see them fencing everywhere, and before you know it, they would have gone to sell our land.”

Wike defended the decision as part of broader plans to fast-track infrastructural development in Giri and neighbouring areas.

He disclosed that new internal road networks are being planned, with construction expected to begin soon under the Federal Capital Development Authority.

“We have told the Executive Secretary of FCDA and other relevant agencies to start working on details of how we are going to do the roads within the district. So, be assured that maybe next one year, it will be a different thing,” the minister added.

But Tejuoso argued that the move severely constrains the university’s capacity to expand its academic facilities, student accommodation, and research infrastructure.

