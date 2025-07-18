Former President Muhammadu Buhari's ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, has narrated what transpired between him and Peter Obi during the burial of the ex-president in Daura

Ahmad said he only exchanged pleasantries with Peter Obi, but his supporters have continued to attack him because of his earlier criticism of the former presidential candidate

The former presidential aide disclosed that their path later crossed at the event, and Obi lightly asked him to come and support him, adding that no deep conversation between them

Bashir Ahmad, a former presidential aide under the administration of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, has disclosed what transpired between him and the Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, during the burial of the ex-president.

Obi, who could not attend the burial of the former president over his inability to get a flight to Katsina, attended the Firdau prayer at Buhari's residence the following day, where Ahmad claimed he had met with the former Anambra governor, in which they only exchanged pleasantries initially.

Bashir Ahmad laments Obi's supporters' actions

Ahmad, who served as a digital media aide to the immediate past president and a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), disclosed that his encounter with the former presidential candidate at Buhari's burial was not connected to politics, but lamented that the former governor's supporters have continued to attack him.

Buhari died in an undisclosed hospital in London on Sunday, July 13. His remains were repatriated to Nigeria on Tuesday, July 15, and were immediately given a state burial at his residence in Daura, Katsina state.

He explained that after their initial meeting, he later met with Obi and the coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Yinusa Tanko, at the event, and they had a little chat. He explained that the former presidential candidate asked him to support him and explained the agricultural potential of the north with him.

Ex-Buhari's aide speaks on Obi's supporters' action

The former presidential aide then expressed surprise that Peter Obi's supporters have continued to attack him because of his earlier criticism of the Labour Party chieftain. He then added that the action of Obi's supporters would not allow him to have the national spread he needed to become Nigeria's president.

He said he had expected the attack to come from members of his party, APC, but commended the understanding of the ruling party supporters that such an event was a solemn period where people had gathered across party lines to honour the former president.

His statement reads in part:

"In a lighthearted tone, Mr. Obi said I should come and support him, and he also mentioned how he had seen vast land for agriculture on the road coming to Daura."

See Bashir Ahmad's statement here:

