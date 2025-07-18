The Ballon d'Or power rankings took a new shape with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah becoming an early favourite to win

The Egyptian won the 2024/25 English Premier League season, setting numerous records, including leading the Reds to their 20th title

The Merseyside club finished the season with 84 points, 10 points ahead of the closest title challenger, Arsenal

Mohamed Salah led Liverpool to win their 20th title, scoring 29 goals and providing 18 assists in the 2024/25 English Premier League.

The Reds finished the season with 84 points, the lowest in recent years to win the league, and yet it was 10 more than the closest challenger, Arsenal, who finished second for the third straight season.

Salah is the star of Liverpool's Premier League triumph, and he had quite a number of records and awards to show for his extraordinary season.

The 33-year-old was named the Premier League Player of the Season, beating competition from Bryan Mbeumo, Declan Rice, and others.

He also won the Golden Boot with 29 goals and the Playmaker Award with 18 assists, becoming the first player to win all three awards in the same season, Cbs Sports.

Liverpool's Salah takes early lead

1. Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian equaled the Premier League record of 47 goal involvements in a season, a feat he now shares with Alan Shearer and Andy Cole.

He achieved this feat in 38 matches, and the two Englishmen did so in 42 matches.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year picked up his fourth Premier League Golden Boot, having also won it in 2018, 2019, and 2022, now tied with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, who won it in 2002, 2004, 2005, and 2006, per Rush the Kop.

2. Raphinha

Barcelona and La Liga's best player, Raphinha, remains on course for a top-five finish. Yamal's brilliance, coupled with his age, knocked the Brazilian off the ladder after scoring 34 goals and providing 22 assists in all competitions.

3. Ousmane Dembele

The PSG winger dropped out of the top three after the Club World Cup proved that Portuguese midfielder Vitinha was PSG’s best player in their historic season, which culminated in the club's first Champions League win.

His return of three goals and assists in four games at the tournament was not enough.

4. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Former Napoli star won two of Europe's top five league titles and the Champions League. Kvaratskhelia made a vital contribution to their progress in their UEFA Champions League semi-final, and is the first Georgian to play for the Pari Saint-Germain, per UEFA.

5. Pedri

Spanish football star won a treble in the 2024/25 season, scoring four goals and five assists in the La Liga season, per Transfermarkt.

The midfielder scored the Catalans' first goal in their Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid.

Mbappe picks his Ballon d'Or winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Kylian Mbappe picked Ousmane Dembele as his winner for the 2025 Ballon d'Or ahead of Barca star Lamine Yamal.

Mbappe acknowledged that Yamal had a fantastic season, but his France national teammate deserved it after leading PSG to their first Champions League title.

