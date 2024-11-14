A First-Class Accounting graduate from the University of Uyo, has overcome significant challenges to achieve academic excellence

Udeh Ifeanyi Monday has emerged as the face of hard work, determination and academic excellence.

A recent First-Class graduate in Accounting from the University of Uyo, with a stellar CGPA of 4.73, Monday told Legit.ng that it was an honour to graduate as the top student in both his department and faculty.

“I’m proud of several academic accomplishments, such as being named Best Graduating Student of both my department and faculty. I also earned a place on my university’s Honors Roll and received multiple scholarships, including the PTDF Undergraduate Scholarship. Additionally, I was awarded the Best Student Tutor of the Year by the National Universities Accounting Students Association (NUASA), Uniuyo chapter, and I received the Academician of the Year award from my class. These achievements reflect my dedication to academic excellence and my desire to contribute to the success of others.”

Lofty high standards

Achieving such high standards requires consistency and commitment. Monday set lofty goals for himself from the start.

He told Legit.ng:

“After a rough first semester where I received a disappointing C grade, I committed to giving my best in every course. I embraced night classes as a part of my study routine, which earned me the nickname "the face of night class" from my friend then in school. Alongside Jehovah’s grace, the support of my family, scholarships, and the motivation from my lecturers and peers, I stayed focused on my goal of academic excellence.”

Overcoming challenges

However, Monday’s journey was not without its challenges. In his second year, his father, who was his primary sponsor, suffered a stroke, which impacted the family financially.

“However, scholarships and side jobs helped me stay on course, and I continued to persevere. Balancing studies with financial pressures was challenging, but it taught me resilience and adaptability. I turned challenges into motivation. I made night classes a habit, took on side jobs such as online school fee payments and registration is, printing, doing assignments, and many other cyber café work in school, to support myself and my family, and sought out scholarships. My lecturers provided guidance, and my classmates became a vital support system as many of them were also my clients. My family’s support kept me grounded, and faith in Jehovah played a big role in my journey, providing strength when things seemed tough.”

Power of time management

Consistency, time management, and resilience were the keys to Monday’s success. Discipline was crucial; he said he set realistic goals each semester and remained focused.

“I organized tutorials for my peers which helped me a lot too. Having to teach others made me study each topic thoroughly, as if I were preparing to teach it, which deepened my understanding. I developed a study routine that included night classes and scheduled breaks to prevent burnout. Discipline was also key; I set realistic goals each semester and stayed focused. Staying organized and seeking support from lecturers and classmates were also important.”

Monday’s academic achievements have opened numerous doors. Scholarships allowed him to continue his education without financial difficulty while offering support to his family.

“My academic success has opened up several invaluable opportunities. Through scholarships, I was able to continue my education without financial strain while supporting my family. Additionally, my achievements helped me secure a place in the highly competitive Mentorship Corner International program, where I was mentored by industry professionals such as Qudus Balogun (Iwelabi) and Richard Okunola, and learned practical skills in accounting and finance. I’ve also gained hands-on experience through roles like my internship at Petronella Nig Ltd, and most recently, I was accepted as a Financial Analysis Intern at Iwelabi Consulting—a competitive position that will allow me to further hone my expertise in the field. Each of these experiences has been pivotal in shaping my career and enhancing my practical knowledge in accounting.”

Monday's advice to those aspiring for academic excellence is clear: set high standards and stay committed to your goals; even when challenges arise.

“Establish a routine that works for you, and don’t be afraid to seek support from peers, mentors, and lecturers. Be ready to help too, I believe there is more happiness in giving than in receiving. Be consistent, stay organized, and embrace the process. Remember that setbacks are part of the journey, and with persistence, you can achieve your goals.”

