Mississauga, Canada - Pastor Mrs. Yemisi Wole-Akinleye, a Nigerian faith leader and humanitarian, has received formal recognition from Canadian lawmaker Natalia Kusendova-Bashta, Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) for Mississauga Centre, for her outstanding contributions to gospel outreach and community service.

The recognition, conferred with the official seal of the Ontario legislature, lauds Yemisi Wole-Akinleye’s commitment to uplifting vulnerable groups and promoting the gospel through her organisation, Divinity Meets Humanity, and the faith platform Hour of Victory (Wakati Isegun).

Pastor Yemisi Wole-Akinleye receives official recognition from Canadian lawmaker Natalia Kusendova-Bashta. Photo credit: Yemisi Wole-Akinleye

“Your compassion, leadership, and commitment to community service reflect the highest values of humanitarianism,” a statement sent to Legit.ng quoted the citation as reading, describing her work as “inspiring and meaningful.”

Wole-Akinleye marks milestone with honour

It was gathered that the commendation comes as Pastor Yemisi Wole-Akinleye counts down to her 50th birthday, currently marking 50 days of reflection, teachings, and testimonies aimed at sharing life lessons and spiritual insights gathered over decades of ministry.

Speaking after receiving the award, Yemisi Wole-Akinleye described the gesture as humbling.

“This honour belongs to God and to every life that has partnered with the vision He gave me,” she said. “We are just getting started.”

Known for her prophetic teachings and humanitarian outreach, Yemisi Wole-Akinleye’s ministry reaches thousands across continents through digital prayer platforms, community-based initiatives, and social empowerment efforts. Her work supports widows, children, and marginalised groups, combining spiritual mentorship with practical support.

Through Divinity Meets Humanity, she continues to champion faith-driven interventions that address both physical and emotional needs, blending gospel teaching with acts of service.

Yemisi Wole-Akinleye speaks on new initiatives

In line with her upcoming milestone birthday, Yemisi Wole-Akinleye is leading a 50-day wisdom series and preparing to unveil new outreach initiatives designed to deepen the reach and impact of her work.

The statement noted that the honour from MPP Kusendova-Bashta highlights the international scope and resonance of her ministry and affirms the relevance of her message and mission beyond Nigeria’s borders.

