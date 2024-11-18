Wigwe University is hiring for various positions in 2024, including roles for Assistant Research Director, College Secretaries, and Faculty Officer

The university seeks highly qualified individuals with relevant experience and educational backgrounds, offering opportunities in academia and healthcare

Applicants must meet specific criteria and submit applications promptly to be considered for these prestigious roles

Looking to join the esteemed Wigwe University in 2024.

From research roles to administrative positions, there are opportunities for various qualifications and experience levels.

Wigwe University opens applications for various roles in 2024. Photo credit: X/Wigwe University

Source: Twitter

Wigwe University job openings 2024

Legit.ng compiles a comprehensive list of available job openings, along with their requirements and application details.

1. Assistant Research Director

Qualifications: To steer the ship of knowledge, Wigwe University seeks an Assistant Research Director.

This role requires a PhD in Computer Science or a related STEM field, backed by 7 to 12 years of progressive experience in educational research.

Experience with diverse research groups will be an added advantage.

2. College Secretaries

Qualifications: Supporting the daily rhythm of academic life, the College Secretaries will provide essential administrative support.

Candidates must have prior experience in a similar role, bringing a blend of efficiency and professionalism.

3. Faculty Officer

Qualifications: The Faculty Officer role demands a meticulous mind capable of coordinating all faculty administrative and process operations.

Prior experience in a similar capacity is essential.

4. Medical Doctor

Qualifications: A vital heartbeat within the university’s healthcare system, the Medical Doctor will offer medical and clinical services to students and staff.

Applicants must hold an MBBS from a recognized university with 5 to 7 years of experience in General/Family Medicine within Nigeria.

5. Nurses

Qualifications: The university’s health centre requires dedicated Nurses to provide comprehensive nursing care.

Candidates must have a relevant nursing degree, certificates, a valid practice license, and a minimum of 5 years of nursing experience in a standard hospital.

6. Hall Warden

Qualifications: Guiding the student community, the Hall Warden will maintain order and support within the residence halls.

Candidates should have a good Honours degree in the Humanities, Management Sciences, or Social Sciences, with a minimum age of 45 years.

Application Details: Applications and reference letters from two (2) guarantors/referees (senior Civil Servants on Level 14 and above) should reach the Office of the Registrar, Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Rivers State, not later than one week from the date of this advertisement. Incomplete applications will not be processed.

7. Porter

Qualifications: The Porter will support the administrative functions within the university. Candidates must have a good Honours degree in the Humanities, Management Sciences, or Social Sciences, with minimum qualifications of SSCE or OND, and be between 25 and 40 years of age.

Application Details: Applications and reference letters from two (2) guarantors/referees (senior Civil Servants on Level 14 and above) should reach the Office of the Registrar, Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Rivers State, not later than one week from the date of this advertisement. Incomplete applications will not be processed.

8. Lab Scientist

Qualifications: The Lab Scientist role requires a B.Scdegree in Medical Lab Science, with 3 to 5 years of experience in a similar role. Applications that do not meet these criteria will not be processed.

9. Pharmacist

Job Description: The Pharmacist will manage the university’s pharma'cy operations, dispense medications, and ensure compliance with healthcare regulations.

Qualifications: Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in Pharm'acy (minimum of second-class lower division), membership with the Pharmacist Council of Nigeria is an added advantage, and a minimum of 3 years of experience in a similar role, preferably in a clinical or academic setting. Applicants must also possess an NYSC discharge or exemption certificate.

10. Librarian II

Job Description: The Librarian II will manage library resources, assist with research, and promote library services, fostering an engaging learning environment.

Qualifications: Candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree in Library Science and Information Science or a related field (minimum of second-class lower division).

A Master’s degree in Library Science is preferred but not mandatory. Minimum of 2 years of experience in an academic library setting is required, along with proficiency in cataloguing systems and digital resource management.

Apply for the jobs here

Application Deadline: 27th November 2024

120 Students Admitted as Wigwe University

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wigwe University, located at Isiokpo in Ikwere LGA of Rivers state will hold its maiden matriculation ceremony on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

It was gathered that 120 pioneering students would be admitted into the university.

Source: Legit.ng