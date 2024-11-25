The NYSC has issued important guidelines for the 2024 Batch 'C' Stream 1 Prospective Corps Members, emphasising the need to avoid night travel

PCMs are advised to correct any errors in their documentation before reporting, as changes to key details won't be possible after camp registration

Additionally, discrepancies in course of study or graduation dates should be resolved with their institutions before proceeding to camp

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has released essential guidelines for the 2024 Batch 'C' Stream 1 Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) on their official X (formerly Twitter) account.

These tips are aimed at ensuring a smooth and safe transition to the Orientation Camps across the country.

Key Tips for PCMs

The NYSC emphasised several crucial points to guide the PCMs:

Avoid Night Travel: PCMs are advised not to travel to the Orientation Camps at night. If necessary, they should break their journey and travel during daylight hours for safety.

Scheduled Reporting Date: PCMs should report to their respective camps on their scheduled reporting date to avoid any inconveniences.

Correcting Errors: Any spelling errors or name rearrangements should be applied for on the PCM dashboard before reporting to the camp.

Unchangeable Details Post-Documentation: After documentation in the camp, changes to Date of Birth, Date of Graduation, Course of Study, and Passport Photograph will not be possible.

Discrepancies in Documents: PCMs should not report to the camp if there are discrepancies between their course of study or Date of Graduation on their Statement of Result and Call-up Letter. They are advised to contact their institution to resolve such issues.

About the NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is a Nigerian organization established in 1973 to engage Nigerian graduates in national development and community service.

The program includes a one-year service period, starting with a three-week orientation camp that involves paramilitary training, skills acquisition, and other community development activities.

