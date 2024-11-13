Lagos State University (LASU) has released the second batch of matriculation numbers for newly admitted Full-Time undergraduate students for the 2024/2025 academic session

Students who have completed their LACACA operations can now check their matriculation numbers online

Information about tuition and other fees will be announced soon, so students are advised to stay updated through the LASU website

Lagos, Nigeria – Lagos State University (LASU) has announced the release of the second batch of matriculation numbers for newly admitted Full-Time undergraduate students for the 2024/2025 academic session.

This update is applicable to students in both Stream 1 and Stream 2 who have successfully completed their LACACA operations (100%).

Steps for Students

The newly admitted students are required to take the following steps to confirm their matriculation numbers:

Print four copies of your Admissions Clearance Certificate from the LACACA operations portal. Submit a copy each at the Admissions Office, Faculty Office, and Departmental Office; and retain one copy for yourself.

Visit the LASU website: https://lasu.edu.ng.

Click on the 'STUDENT' tab and then on 'CHECK MATRIC NUMBER'.

On the displayed page, enter your JAMB Registration Number.

Click on "SUBMIT" to view your Matriculation Number.

Future Updates

Information regarding the payment of tuition and other related fees for the 2024/2025 academic session will be released soon.

Students are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the LASU website and their respective student portals.

LASU matriculation list

Lagos State University (LASU) is a prominent public university located in Ojo, Lagos, Nigeria. Established in 1983, LASU is renowned for its commitment to providing quality education and fostering academic excellence across various fields of study.

The university offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in diverse disciplines, including arts, sciences, engineering, and social sciences.

LASU is dedicated to producing graduates who are well-equipped to contribute meaningfully to society, and it continually evolves to meet the dynamic needs of the academic and global community.

LASU announces registration date for post-UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Lagos State University (LASU) has announced its 2024/2025 online admission screening exercise for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry candidates.

According to the university, payment and registration/updating would commence from Monday, 12th August 2024 Friday to 6th September 2024 (midnight).

