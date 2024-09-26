Lagos State University (LASU) has been named the best state university in Nigeria for the third consecutive year in the AD Scientific Index Ranking

The university also boasts five professors from its College of Medicine who have been recognized in the prestigious Stanford Ranking of the Top 2% Scientists in Nigeria

This achievement highlights LASU's commitment to excellence in research and education

For the third consecutive year, Lagos State University (LASU) has solidified its position as the best state university in Nigeria, according to the latest AD Scientific Index Ranking.

The 2024 ranking, released recently, places LASU as the top state university, the 10th best among 174 public universities, and the 12th best overall among 237 ranked universities in Nigeria.

This achievement shows LASU's status as a leading research hub in the country, reflecting the university administration's commitment to fostering a robust research culture.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, mni, NPOM, expressed her pride in the university's consistent performance and its growing reputation among admission seekers.

LASU: 5 Professors in Global Scientist list

In a related development, five distinguished professors from the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) have been recognized in the latest Stanford Ranking of the Top 2% Scientists in Nigeria. The honored scientists are:

-Prof. Adejuwon A. Adeneye (Department of Pharmacology, Therapeutics & Toxicology), ranked 157th.

- Prof. Idowu O. Senbanjo (Department of Pediatrics & Child Health), ranked 213th.

- Prof. Anthonia O. Ogbera (Department of Medicine), ranked 219th.

- Prof. Olumuyiwa O. Odusanya (Department of Community Health & Primary Health Care), ranked 220th.

- Prof. Olayinka O. Ogunleye (Department of Pharmacology, Therapeutics & Toxicology), ranked 229th.

The Stanford University publication, renowned for its prestige, annually recognizes the most cited scientists worldwide.

Prof. Olatunji-Bello congratulated the professors for their remarkable achievements, stating, "Their recognition brings honor to the university as a whole and the Lagos State University College of Medicine in particular."

LASU announces cut-off mark

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Lagos State University (LASU) has listed three key criteria Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates must meet to secure admission into the tertiary institution.

The state-owned university said interested applicants must have chosen LASU has his/her first choice institution.

