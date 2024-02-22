A Nigerian student has graduated with a first-class degree in law from the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom state

The graduate, Ifeanyi Agbaeze, shared his story on Facebook, saying he broke a record with his result

Ifeanyi said he was the first male student to graduate with a first-class degree in the department of law, UNIUY, in its 38 year history

A Nigerian man bagged a first-class degree in law, and he has come online to share his heartwarming story.

In a post he made on Facebook, the new graduate, Ifeanyi Agbaeze said he studied at the University of Uyo.

The man made history in his department. Photo credit: Facebook/Ifeanyi Agbaeze.

Source: Facebook

According to Ifeanyi, he was the first male student to graduate with a first-class in law from his department. This means he broke a record.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

"I am excited to officially share that I've graduated from the Prestigious Faculty of Law, University of Uyo with a First Class Degree in Law. I made history, becoming the first-ever male First Class graduate and second-ever First Class Graduate in the 38 years of existence of the Faculty of Law, University of Uyo."

The young man revealed that he studied under a scholarship offered by the Alex Otti, who is now the governor of Abia state.

He said:

I dedicate this remarkable achievement, firstly to God, who has stood by, safeguarded and guided me throughout my 6 years in the University - a journey which I started from the Department of History and International Studies, UNIUYO and later made it to the prestigious Faculty of Law, UNIUYO.

"My acknowledgement won’t be complete without making a copious reference to the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex C. Otti, whose scholarship program put me through school and also Mr. Chinedu Ekeke, the former Chairman of the Alex Otti Foundation and the current Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor of Abia State; for paving the way for me and fellow Abia students and youths in general."

Lady becomes a law student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady who is a new student in law school shared a video showing how her first day in school went.

In a short clip she posed on TikTok, the lady showed the beautiful classroom at the Nigerian Law School, Port Harcourt.

The video sparked interest among many social media users who wanted to know more about the school.

Source: Legit.ng