Beautiful Lady Graduates with First Class in Computer Science, Gets 4.93 CGPA
- A Nigerian lady, Chikodili, graduated with first class in computer science despite running a business
- Many people praised the computer science graduate online as many were amazed that she balanced school and business
- Sharing that she got 4.93 CGPA, the brilliant lady called herself a star doing extraordinary things
A Nigerian lady, Chikodili, celebrated herself online as she graduated with first class.
The lady graduates with 4.93/5.0 CGPA in computer science. The lady said it was not easily graduating top 3%
Computer science graduate
While Chikodili was in school, she (@chikodi___) also ran a big, successful business, and she did well at both.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Sharing her graduation photos on Twitter (X), the lady called herself a superstar doing "phenomenal things".
Many Nigerians who thronged her comment section praised her for her academic success.
See her post below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
@Ugochukwu_96 said:
"Congratulations."
@Eni0la1 said:
"Congratulations, you did that."
@randomsyl said:
"Take all the flowers you can get your hands on."
@Kold_Cosmos said:
"Congrat... You are an inspiration.. I'll b3 quoting with mines soon ijn."
@Stanmark7030 said:
"Congratulations mama. My dream course to study in school but circumstances said no ...one day I will go to school I believe ...it's been 8 years now since I graduated secondary school."
@Onaolapo116 said:
"Wow!… Extraordinary!. A big congrats to you."
@belloibrahim332 said:
"Congratulations mama, don’t forget to wish me on my day as well."
@Iam_EkeneOD said:
"7 figure business. Give me the update. Congratulations btw ! Greater heights."
@Beamborkate1 said:
"You are indeed a superstar and do phenomenal things...congratulations."
@thenwaonukamsi said:
"Oh this is how you answer the question “tell me about yourself” CONGRATULATIONS CHIKODI."
@kristiano_88 said:
"This is greatness. Congratulations. Genuinely happy for you."
@StarAyodele said:
"How do you people do this first class thing."
@r_prudent said:
"Congratulations! That's an incredible achievement! Balancing top grades with a successful business is no small feat. You're truly inspiring!"
UNN graduate with first class
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Eweputanna Ivy Mary Adanna, was overjoyed as she bagged a first class honours law degree from UNN.
Ivy described her UNN feat as so beautiful and appreciated God for making it possible. She finished with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.62, years after she first hit a 5.0 GPA.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Joseph Omotayo (HOD Human-Interest) Joseph Omotayo has been writing for the human interest desk since 2019 and is currently the head of the desk. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, with a degree in Literature in English in 2016. He once worked for Afridiaspora, OlisaTV & CLR. He is a 2022/2023 Kwame Karikari Fact-Checking fellow. He can be reached via: joseph.omotayo@corp.legit.ng.