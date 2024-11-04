Global site navigation

Beautiful Lady Graduates with First Class in Computer Science, Gets 4.93 CGPA
by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A Nigerian lady, Chikodili, graduated with first class in computer science despite running a business
  • Many people praised the computer science graduate online as many were amazed that she balanced school and business
  • Sharing that she got 4.93 CGPA, the brilliant lady called herself a star doing extraordinary things

A Nigerian lady, Chikodili, celebrated herself online as she graduated with first class.

The lady graduates with 4.93/5.0 CGPA in computer science. The lady said it was not easily graduating top 3%

Graduate of computer science
The lady posed for photos in her graduation gown. Photo source: @chikodi
Source: Twitter

Computer science graduate

While Chikodili was in school, she (@chikodi___) also ran a big, successful business, and she did well at both.

Sharing her graduation photos on Twitter (X), the lady called herself a superstar doing "phenomenal things".

Many Nigerians who thronged her comment section praised her for her academic success.

See her post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Ugochukwu_96 said:

"Congratulations."

@Eni0la1 said:

"Congratulations, you did that."

@randomsyl said:

"Take all the flowers you can get your hands on."

@Kold_Cosmos said:

"Congrat... You are an inspiration.. I'll b3 quoting with mines soon ijn."

@Stanmark7030 said:

"Congratulations mama. My dream course to study in school but circumstances said no ...one day I will go to school I believe ...it's been 8 years now since I graduated secondary school."

@Onaolapo116 said:

"Wow!… Extraordinary!. A big congrats to you."

@belloibrahim332 said:

"Congratulations mama, don’t forget to wish me on my day as well."

@Iam_EkeneOD said:

"7 figure business. Give me the update. Congratulations btw ! Greater heights."

@Beamborkate1 said:

"You are indeed a superstar and do phenomenal things...congratulations."

@thenwaonukamsi said:

"Oh this is how you answer the question “tell me about yourself” CONGRATULATIONS CHIKODI."

@kristiano_88 said:

"This is greatness. Congratulations. Genuinely happy for you."

@StarAyodele said:

"How do you people do this first class thing."

@r_prudent said:

"Congratulations! That's an incredible achievement! Balancing top grades with a successful business is no small feat. You're truly inspiring!"

UNN graduate with first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Eweputanna Ivy Mary Adanna, was overjoyed as she bagged a first class honours law degree from UNN.

Ivy described her UNN feat as so beautiful and appreciated God for making it possible. She finished with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.62, years after she first hit a 5.0 GPA.

Source: Legit.ng

