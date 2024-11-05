The University of Uyo (UniUyo) in Akwa Ibom state will hold its combined 29th and 30th convocation on Saturday, November 9

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Nyaudo Ndaeyo, said no fewer than 174 outstanding students will be awarded first-class honours

Ndaeyo disclosed that three prominent Nigerians would be awarded honorary degrees from the university

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - The University of Uyo (UniUyo) in Akwa Ibom state, has announced a plan to confer first-class honours on 174 students.

The outstanding students will be awarded first-class honours at the institution’s combined 29th and 30th convocation on Saturday, November 9.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Nyaudo Ndaeyo, made this known at a pre-convocation briefing at the university’s council chambers, on Tuesday, November 5.

According to The Punch, Nyaudo provided a breakdown of the 12,450 graduands.

The UniUyo VC disclosed that the total number of postgraduate graduands is 1,167; undergraduate graduands, 10,835; diploma graduands, 411; and certificate graduands, 37, making a grand total of 12,450.

“For the 2020/2021 session, the bachelor’s degrees awarded include 56 first-class, 1,737 upper second-class, 2,336 lower second-class, 412 third-class, and 282 pass degrees, totalling 4,823. The diploma and certificate programmes have 176 and 5 graduands, respectively, bringing this subtotal to 5,004.

“For the 2021/2022 session, the bachelor’s degrees include 118 first-class, 2,306 upper second-class, 2,895 lower second-class, 481 third-class, and 212 pass degrees, totalling 6,012. The diploma programme has 235 graduands, and certificates add 32, bringing this session’s total to 6,279.”

He announced that three prominent Nigerians—Chief Effiong Afiakure, Mrs Halima Zakaria, and Dr Itanwan James—would be awarded honorary degrees from the university.

