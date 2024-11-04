A Nigerian businesswoman has shared her joy on social media after getting a huge order from a fashion brand

The businesswoman who makes footwears days she was paid a huge sum amounting to 6 figures

Social media users who came across the inspiring video stormed the comments section to congratulate her

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

A Nigerian businesswoman has inspired countless users on TikTok with her success story.

The entrepreneur, a skilled footwear manufacturer, recently landed a huge order from a prominent fashion brand based abroad.

Footwear maker excited over huge contract Photo credit: @wonuola_onibata/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Footwear vendor rejoices over massive order

Wonuola_onibata, the elated business owner, shared a captivating video on TikTok, showing her careful production process and packaging.

The clip concluded with the loaded cargo ready for delivery, sparking widespread excitement.

The significant deal, valued at a six-figure sum, marked a milestone for her growing business.

Expressing gratitude, she acknowledged the fashion brand's trust in her capabilities, confirming the importance of reliability in business relationships.

In her words:

"A fashion brand from another country trusted you with 6 figures. I’m so grateful to this brand for trusting us to deliver. We had to do the production batch by batch. It is a wrap now i can rest. If you’re still doubting if we take bulk orders production. Yes we definitely do."

Reactions as businesswoman hits huge contract

TikTok users flocked to the comments section, offering heartfelt congratulatory messages and admiration for her accomplishment.

Many praised her dedication, expertise, and ability to secure international contracts.

@glamourtee3 asked:

"Pls I want the one with jeans material. Can you recreate something like that for me?"

@Affordable_hairz said:

"I love the Jean shoes. I need them."

@Taofiq said:

"Nice work you can always add your logo Seal to the soles so it can it start getting recognized also."

@The hair ecstacy said:

"I love what we Nigerians are doing, I love how creative we are. More sales to you."

@Fashion Designer In Magboro added:

"I pray my sister's shoe brand grows so big that she gets international customers too. Well done."

Watch the video below:

Businesswoman who started with N20k achieves success

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a hardworking Nigerian lady shared her joy with netizens on social media after opening a physical shop.

In an inspiring TikTok video, she recounted how she started her business with just N20,000 capital and persevered to grow it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng