Fubara Honours Late Access Bank CEO, Awards 100 Scholarships to Students at Wigwe University
- Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has awarded scholarships to 100 students at Wigwe University
- He noted that this was part of his efforts to demonstrate the state’s commitment to education and honouring the legacy of the late Dr. Herbert Wigwe
- Wigwe University officially commenced academic activities eight months after the tragic death of its founder, Wigwe, who passed away in a helicopter crash in February 2024, alongside is wife and son
Rivers state, Port Harcourt - Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state on Thursday, October 17, awarded a scholarship to 100 students of the Wigwe University, Isiokpo, in the Ikwerre local government area of the state.
This came as the institution founded by former Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Limited, officially commenced academic activities eight months after the tragic death of its founder, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, who passed away in a helicopter crash in February 2024.
As reported by The Punch, Fubara, who was the special guest of honour at the official opening of the university, on Thursday, October 17, expressed its dedication to ensuring the vision of the late philanthropist for the university did not die but continues to thrive.
Fubara added that the school would impact positively the state and beyond.
“What we are seeing here will change the dynamics of undergraduate and postgraduate education in this clime. And I want to thank God for the gift of the late Herbert Wigwe, his memory lives on.
“What we have seen here we will make sure it lives forever.”
Following the tragic death of Dr. Herbert Wigwe, Wigwe University has opened its doors, with scholarships awarded to support education for both indigenes and non-indigenes in Rivers state.
