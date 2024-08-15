Wigwe University announces scholarship opportunities for Nigerian students

Wigwe University, located in Isiokpo, Rivers state has announced its full-tuition scholarship opportunities for Nigerian students

The private university shared details of how interested and qualified students can apply for the fully funded scholarship program

According to the university, the application deadline for the fully funded scholarship is Sunday, August 26, 2024

Isiokpo, Rivers state - Wigwe University, located in Isiokpo, Ikwerre local government area of Rivers state, has announced the commencement of its fully funded scholarship program.

The university is owned by the late and former Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe.

The institution's vision is to "ignite Africa’s potential for prosperity, nurture responsible fearless leaders, and become the leading university in Africa," according to the school website.

The private institution said no fewer than 100 students will be getting a full-tuition scholarship.

This was disclosed via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @WigweUniversity.

How to apply for Wigwe University scholarship

Interested applicants are to visit the Wigwe University Portal to start their admission process: https://studentportal.wigweuniversity.edu.ng/StudentPortal/.

After completing the application on the student portal, the applicants are to proceed to the Scholarship page to apply for scholarships: https://wigweuniversity.edu.ng/scholarships/.

Scholarship application deadline for Wigwe University

The application deadline for the fully funded scholarship is Sunday, August 26, 2024, while successful candidates will be notified by the first week of September.

The scholarship programme will cover all successful candidates' tuition for the duration of their studies in the university.

🎓 Exciting News Fearless Tribe! 🎉

“Applications are now open for our fully funded scholarship program. 100 students will be getting a full-tuition scholarship to Wigwe University.”

