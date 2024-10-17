A protest broke out at the College of Health Sciences and Technology in Jega, Kebbi state over alleged N23 million extortion

The protesting students attacked the vehicle and residence of the provost, Haruna Saidu-Sauwa, and set the house on fire

The incident happened after graduating students paid an additional N65,000 for index registration, on top of the N30,000 already paid

Jega, Kebbi state - There was pandemonium at the College of Health Sciences and Technology in Jega, Kebbi state as staff fled the scene in fear.

Angry students set the residence of institution Provost Haruna Saidu-Sauwa on fire and vandalized his vehicle over alleged N23 million extortion.

The college management reportedly extorted 250 graduating students over index registration.

According to Channels Television, a source the matter started from a newly introduced public health programme, initially affiliated with Reproductive Health and the Public Health Association of Nigeria.

The source explained that the programme was merged with the Environmental Health Department to secure certification.

The decision led to an additional N65,000 from each student for index registration, on top of the N30,000 already paid.

The students accused the school management of extortion and started stoning vehicles and setting the provost’s residence on fire.

The scene became scary as staff members fled the scene in fear before security personnel arrived.

The state police public relations officer, Nafiu Abubakar, promised to provide further details once information from the Jega Divisional Police Officer (DPO) is available.

The college management has yet to react or issue any official statement regarding the incident.

