Wigwe University, situated in Rivers state is seeking visionary professionals for different departments

According to the recruitment notice, the vacant positions cover both teaching and non-teaching staff categories

Interested and qualified candidates are advised to visit the university's website for more details on how to apply

Isiokpo, Rivers state - Wigwe University, located in Isiokpo, Ikwerre local government area of Rivers state has announced massive recruitment opportunities into different departments.

The private university said it is seeking visionary professionals who are ready to lead with passion and become part of the institution’s outstanding leaders.

This was disclosed via the university’s X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @WigweUniversity on Monday, August 12.

The institution's vision is to "ignite Africa’s potential for prosperity, nurture responsible fearless leaders, and become the leading university in Africa," according to the school website.

Interested and qualified candidates are advised to visit its website for more details on how to apply and be part of the fearless community!

Available vacant positions

ADMISSIONS MANAGER

ASSISTANT RESEARCH DIRECTOR

APPLICATION SUPPORT ANALYST

ACADEMIC PLANNING OFFICERS (TECHNICAL OFFICERS)

ACADEMIC AFFAIRS: EXAMINATION & RECORDS MANAGEMENT OFFICER

COLLEGE SECRETARIES

COMPUTER TECHNICIANS

ENGINEERING TECHNICIANS

FACULTY OFFICERS

FACULTY LIBRARIANS

GRANTS OFFICER

GOVERNMENT RELATIONS & COUNCIL SECRETARIAT OFFICER

INTERNAL AUDITOR

INSTRUCTORS

IT MANAGER & SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR

IT SYSTEM SUPPORT

LAB ASSISTANTS

MANAGER - BUDGET & PLANNING/FINANCE & BUDGET MGR

MEDICAL DOCTOR

NETWORK & TELECOMS MANAGER

NURSES

OFFICE OF HEALTH SAFETY & ENVIRONMENT MANAGER: FIRE &

EMERGENCY RESPONSE OFFICER

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

RECRUITMENT & TALENT MANAGER

SENIOR ACADEMIC PLANNING OFFICER

STUDENT WELFARE OFFICER

TECHNICAL ASSISTANT/GRAPHIC ARTIST

UNIVERSITY LEGAL OFFICER

Please visit the school website to apply: www.wigweuniversity.edu.ng/careers-job/

Wigwe University registrar dies in Abuja hospital

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that another tragedy struck at Wigwe University after the death of its founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe.

The registrar of the university, Ms Ulonna Inyama, reportedly passed on during a fibroid surgery in a hospital in Abuja.

According to sources, Inyama died under mysterious circumstances due to a wrong blood transfusion.

