Apply Now: Wigwe University Announces Massive Recruitment, Details Emerge
- Wigwe University, situated in Rivers state is seeking visionary professionals for different departments
- According to the recruitment notice, the vacant positions cover both teaching and non-teaching staff categories
- Interested and qualified candidates are advised to visit the university's website for more details on how to apply
Isiokpo, Rivers state - Wigwe University, located in Isiokpo, Ikwerre local government area of Rivers state has announced massive recruitment opportunities into different departments.
The private university said it is seeking visionary professionals who are ready to lead with passion and become part of the institution’s outstanding leaders.
This was disclosed via the university’s X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @WigweUniversity on Monday, August 12.
The institution's vision is to "ignite Africa’s potential for prosperity, nurture responsible fearless leaders, and become the leading university in Africa," according to the school website.
Interested and qualified candidates are advised to visit its website for more details on how to apply and be part of the fearless community!
Available vacant positions
- ADMISSIONS MANAGER
- ASSISTANT RESEARCH DIRECTOR
- APPLICATION SUPPORT ANALYST
- ACADEMIC PLANNING OFFICERS (TECHNICAL OFFICERS)
- ACADEMIC AFFAIRS: EXAMINATION & RECORDS MANAGEMENT OFFICER
- COLLEGE SECRETARIES
- COMPUTER TECHNICIANS
- ENGINEERING TECHNICIANS
- FACULTY OFFICERS
- FACULTY LIBRARIANS
- GRANTS OFFICER
- GOVERNMENT RELATIONS & COUNCIL SECRETARIAT OFFICER
- INTERNAL AUDITOR
- INSTRUCTORS
- IT MANAGER & SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR
- IT SYSTEM SUPPORT
- LAB ASSISTANTS
- MANAGER - BUDGET & PLANNING/FINANCE & BUDGET MGR
- MEDICAL DOCTOR
- NETWORK & TELECOMS MANAGER
- NURSES
- OFFICE OF HEALTH SAFETY & ENVIRONMENT MANAGER: FIRE &
EMERGENCY RESPONSE OFFICER
- PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
- RECRUITMENT & TALENT MANAGER
- SENIOR ACADEMIC PLANNING OFFICER
- STUDENT WELFARE OFFICER
- TECHNICAL ASSISTANT/GRAPHIC ARTIST
- UNIVERSITY LEGAL OFFICER
Please visit the school website to apply: www.wigweuniversity.edu.ng/careers-job/
Wigwe University registrar dies in Abuja hospital
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that another tragedy struck at Wigwe University after the death of its founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe.
The registrar of the university, Ms Ulonna Inyama, reportedly passed on during a fibroid surgery in a hospital in Abuja.
According to sources, Inyama died under mysterious circumstances due to a wrong blood transfusion.
