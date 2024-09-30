The Ministry of Education is actively working to prevent another strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), with teams already in place to address the union's demands

ASUU has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government, seeking resolution of several lingering issues, including unpaid salaries and funding for public universities

ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke has warned that failure to address these concerns could lead to industrial disharmony

In a bid to prevent another strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Ministry of Education has mobilized teams to address the union's demands.

This was disclosed by the Director of Press in the ministry, Folasade Biriowo, during an interview in Abuja on Sunday.

“I can assure you that everything is being done to prevent the strike from happening. The minister has teams working already so I can give you that assurance,” Biriowo stated.

ASUU had issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government last week, demanding the resolution of several lingering issues. Failure to address these concerns would result in another strike.

FG races against time to avert ASUU strike

The union's demands include the conclusion of the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement based on the Nimi Briggs Committee’s Draft Agreement of 2021, and the release of withheld salaries due to the 2022 strike action.

Additionally, ASUU is calling for the release of unpaid salaries for staff on sabbatical, part-time, and adjunct appointments.

ASUU is also seeking funding for the revitalization of public universities, as partly captured in the 2023 Federal Government Budget, and the payment of Earned Academic Allowances.

Other issues include the proliferation of universities by Federal and State Governments, implementation of the reports of visitation panels to universities, reversal of the illegal dissolution of Governing Councils, and the adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as a replacement for IPPIS.

Expressing frustration with the government's lack of commitment and delay tactics, ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke stated, “In view of the foregoing, ASUU resolves to give the Nigerian Government another 14 days, in addition to the earlier 21 days, beginning from Monday, 23rd September 2024 during which all the lingering issues must have been concretely addressed to the satisfaction of the membership of the union.

The union should not be held responsible for any industrial disharmony that arises from government’s failure to seize the new opportunity.”

