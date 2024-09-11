Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering metro and tertiary education in Nigeria and Africa.

Gombe, Gombe state - The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Gombe State University chapter, has declared a total and indefinite strike.

Legit.ng reports that the decision—taken over unmet demands—followed a congress meeting held in the institution on Wednesday, September 11.

ASUU embarks on indefinite strike at Gombe State University

Gombe varsity ASUU embarks on strike

The development marks the first internal strike action in the university’s 21-year history.

Legit.ng reports that Gombe state is led by Governor Muhammad Inuwa, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing journalists, Dr Suleiman Jauro, ASUU branch chairman, said the strike action became necessary due to poor teaching and learning activities.

He explained that over the years, the union had tried other channels to secure an amicable resolution to no avail.

Dr Jauro added that despite Governor Inuwa signing the N30,000 minimum wage into law in 2020, the university has failed to implement it, leaving workers with the outdated salary table of 2012.

Presently, the national minimum wage is N70,000.

Legit.ng reports that children of many Nigerian politicians often attend school abroad, increasing frustrations that the government and universities' management are not invested in finding a solution to the crisis within the sector.

