The Federal Government has taken steps to avert another strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)

The spokesperson for the federal ministry of education, Folashade Biriowo, said the government working on ASUU demands

ASUU has declared a plan to embark on a nationwide strike in the next 21 days should the federal government fail to meet its demands

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government is reportedly working to avert another strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)

ASUU had issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to meet its outstanding demands or they will embark on strike.

ASUU had issued 21-day ultimatum Photo credit: @DeeOneAyekooto

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng recalls that ASUU said the agreements the union reached with the federal government at their last meeting have not been implemented.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It was gathered that a copy of the notice was sent to the federal ministry of labour and education.

According to the Punch, ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, said failure to meet their demands before the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum will result in shut down of academic activities in the country.

He stated this while speaking at a press briefing at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, Abia State, on Wednesday, August 21.

The spokesperson for the federal Ministry of Education, Folashade Biriowo, said the demands of ASUU are been attended and looked into by the government.

Biriowo via telephone said:

“The ministry is working on it.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that details of the closed-door meeting between the federal government and ASUU have emerged.

ASUU president, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, said both parties were asked to set up committees to look into the 10 demands of the union.

The minister of education, Tahir Mamman, expressed optimism that all issues raised will be amicably resolved.

NASU, SSANU direct members to start strike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the joint action committee of SSANU and NASU directed its members to proceed on strike on Monday, March 18.

NASU and SSANU said the strike is due to the failure of the Tinubu government to address issues raised and the expiration of an ultimatum earlier issued.

Legit.ng reported that NASU and SSANU accused the government of withholding four months’ salaries of members.

Source: Legit.ng