The meeting between the federal government and ASUU earlier scheduled to be held today has been postponed.

The meeting has been rescheduled till August 28, Channels Television report, but added that no reason has been provided for the postponement.

Emmanuel Osodeke, President of ASUU, has confirmed this development as well as the new date.

Legit.ng learnt that the meeting was publicly announced by the Minister of Education on Friday.

ASUU demands from FG includes earned allowance

Following a meeting conducted by National Executive Council of ASUU, they issued strike to the federal government on August 19.

ASUU has a list of demands that had not been met which included earned allowance, revitalisation fund and third party deductions

“The other issues include stoppage of illegal recruitments; proliferation of public universities/abuse of universities’ laws, regulations, and processes; and removal of universities from the treasury single account, among others,” Vanguard newspaper confirmed.

Legit.ng understands that the scheduled meeting with the federal government would now hope to push for these demands to be met.

Research shows that ASUU have had procuring meetings with every new federal government administration since the 4th republic in order to amplify and seek closure to their demands.

ASUU takes final decision on strike, gives details

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had maintained that a strike is not imminent if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government implements the agreements reached in the next two weeks without delay.

Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, president of ASUU, disclosed this on Monday, July 8, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Recall that ASUU had threatened to embark on an industrial action following the non-implementation of agreements reached with the federal government.

