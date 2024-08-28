BREAKING: ASUU in Urgent Closed-Door Meeting with Minister of Education to Address Looming Strike
- The Minister of Education is holding a closed-door meeting with ASUU leaders, addressing a looming strike notice that has the academic community on edge
- With less than ten days before the strike notice expires, ASUU is pressing for tangible commitments from the government to avoid another disruption in the academic calendar.
- This high-stakes meeting follows a history of strained relations and unmet promises, with the outcome potentially shaping the future of higher education in Nigeria
In a move that has captured the attention of the nation, the Minister of Education is currently engaged in a high-stakes, closed-door meeting with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
This urgent assembly comes in response to a looming strike notice issued by the union, which has set the academic community on edge.
The agenda for this critical meeting is multifaceted. At the forefront is the federal government’s progress—or lack thereof—in addressing the union’s longstanding demands, TVC News reported.
These demands, which have been the subject of numerous negotiations over the years, include improved funding for universities, better working conditions for academic staff, and the implementation of previous agreements.
ASUU and Minister in closed-door meeting
ASUU has made it clear that the clock is ticking. With less than ten days remaining before the expiration of their 21-day strike notice, the union is pressing for tangible commitments from the government.
The backdrop to this meeting is a history of strained relations between ASUU and the federal government. The union’s latest strike notice was issued following a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the University of Ibadan, where frustrations over unmet promises reached a boiling point.
ASUU takes final decision on strike
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has maintained that a strike is not imminent if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government implements the agreements reached in the next two weeks.
Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, president of ASUU, disclosed this on Monday, July 8, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
