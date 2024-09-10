In a fresh wave of protests over academic freedom and workers' rights, university lecturers in Lagos are taking to the streets

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is rallying in support of five colleagues dismissed from Lagos State University (LASU) under controversial circumstances

At the heart of the dispute lies a fierce debate over alleged misconduct, with both sides offering starkly different accounts

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Lagos Zone, is set to hold a protest rally today in solidarity with five lecturers from Lagos State University (LASU) who were dismissed from their positions in what the union describes as an illegal action by the university’s management.

The protest, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the university’s Ojo campus, is being held to draw attention to the plight of the dismissed lecturers.

Rally planned in Lagos over lecturer's dismissal. Photo credit: X/LASU

Source: Getty Images

According to a letter released on Monday by ASUU and seen by Legit.ng, the union condemned LASU’s administration, calling it “inept, inglorious, and vindictive.”

The five dismissed lecturers—Isaac Oyewumi, Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu, Dr. Tony Dansu, Adeolu Oluwaseyi Oyekan, and Oluwakemi Aboderin-Shonibare—were all prominent members of the university’s ASUU chapter. Oyewumi served as the union’s chairman, Adeyemi-Suenu as vice-chairman, Dansu as secretary, Oyekan as assistant secretary, and Aboderin-Shonibare as treasurer.

ASUU protests LASU sackings

In 2019, LASU management announced that the lecturers had been dismissed following allegations related to the unauthorised removal, retention, and distribution of confidential university documents. The university maintained that this breach of protocol was the basis for their termination.

However, the dismissed lecturers have consistently denied these accusations, insisting that their removal was unjust and politically motivated. ASUU has since taken up their cause, demanding their reinstatement and condemning what it views as an assault on academic freedom.

Today’s rally is the latest in a series of actions by ASUU to protest what they see as the erosion of workers’ rights and due process within Nigerian universities.

As tensions rise, the rally will likely draw attention to broader issues within Nigeria’s higher education system, where staff disputes and governance challenges are common.

FG, ASUU to meet over unpaid salaries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) announced plans to meet with the Federal Government on Thursday, July 25, to address its unmet demands.

This comes as non-academic university staff declared a one-day protest on Tuesday, July 2, over withheld four-month salaries. This protest is a precursor to a nationwide protest scheduled for Thursday, July 18.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng