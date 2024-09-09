The Egbin PowerUp internship program has been launched by Nigerian electricity company Egbin Electricity Plc

The program is a rigorous six-month internship to enhance students' industry knowledge while fostering innovation

The internship program attracts students from a wide range of academic fields, including engineering, information technology, and others

Egbin Power Plc, a Nigerian power provider, has introduced the Egbin PowerUp internship program.

BusinessDay reported that the program is an intense six-month internship that encourages creativity and excellence while broadening students' understanding of the industry.

The project, according to Genco, gives students from different post-secondary institutions in Nigeria the chance to collaborate with seasoned professionals at its power plant and obtain practical technical expertise.

In addition to helping students close the knowledge gap between theory and practice, Egbin PowerUp improves their abilities, boosts their self-esteem, and honed their problem-solving and creative thinking skills.

Students apply academic concepts in a professional setting through real-world projects, obtaining invaluable experience.

Speaking about the PowerUp Internship program, Mokhtar Bounour, CEO of Egbin Power, emphasized that by giving young people real-world experience and practical problem-solving skills, we are empowering and preparing them for the future, which allows them to have a significant impact on society.

“At Egbin Power, we believe that investing in our nation’s youth is investing in Nigeria’s future. The Egbin PowerUp pro¬gramme is a platform for young minds to ignite their passions, hone their skills, and become the driving force behind Nigeria’s energy revolution.

“By nurturing these talents, we’re shaping a brighter, more sustainable tomorrow for the power sector and the country. This initiative aligns with the Sustainable Development Goal 4 which seeks to ensure that all individuals have access to ‘inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning’ opportunities,” Bounour said.

Students from many academic disciplines, such as Engineering, Applied Industrial Science, Information Technology (IT), and Environment & Safety, are drawn to the internship program

Vibrant engineering and chemistry students from top universities like the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), Caleb University, Bells University, the University of Ilorin, Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo (FUNAI), Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), and Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) are among the students in the current cohort, which started in July.

By means of such endeavors, Egbin Power continues to be committed to investing in the future of Nigeria's power industry and fostering the subsequent cohort of leaders. While the Egbin PowerUp initiative continues to inspire young minds, Egbin Power is propelling the expansion of the power industry and, by sustainably bringing energy to life, contributing to Nigeria's progress and prosperity.

