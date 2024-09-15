A reputable oil firm, Chevron Nigeria Limited, has announced job openings for Nigerian graduates

The company disclosed that it is seeking competent and suitable individuals to work in multiple roles

It also said its salaries and remuneration are industry-competitive, asking applicants to apply online

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The multinational energy firm Chevron Nigeria Limited has announced job opportunities for qualified candidates to apply for multiple roles in the oil firm.

The company announced the job offers in The Guardian newspaper and invited suitable professionals to apply for work in the oil conglomerate.

Chevron Nigeria invites Nigerians to apply for opportunities Credit: Olga Rolenko

Source: Getty Images

Vacant positions and application links

The firm also encourages individuals wanting to make a difference, share its values, and are willing to contribute to a dynamic and innovative team to submit applications.

The multinational oil firm said that vacant positions include:

Attorney, commercial coordinator

Communications Coordinator

Communications representative

HSE Specialist

data scientist

Decision analyst

Facilities engineer

Financial analyst

Senior facilities engineer

HR generalists

Geophysicist

Wells engineers

Senior security information specialist

Petroleum engineer, and

Software engineer.

According to reports, interested candidates should apply using the link: https://careers.chevron.com/nigeria and browse through the list of open jobs for the position(s) of their interest,” Chevron said.

Salaries and remunerations

“We offer a competitive compensation package including medical benefits, health and wellness support, hybrid work options including flexible hours and generous leave policies, a robust, diverse and global workforce and work practices, an innovative and inclusive workplace, and professional and personal development opportunities.

“Applicants must possess qualifications in the relevant disciplines and experience levels as detailed in the job postings.

“Applicants must possess qualifications in the relevant disciplines and experience levels as detailed in the job postings.

Afreximbank opens Internship Programme for Nigerian students

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximban), headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, has opened exciting internship opportunities for Nigerian and African students.

The bank disclosed that it recognises its mandate to promote and finance trade in Africa.

It said that it offers young Africans the opportunity to understand better the Afreximbank group and its operating model, which will help them advance in their careers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng