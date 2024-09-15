Chevron Nigeria Announces Job Vacancies For Nigerians, Releases Link to Apply
- A reputable oil firm, Chevron Nigeria Limited, has announced job openings for Nigerian graduates
- The company disclosed that it is seeking competent and suitable individuals to work in multiple roles
- It also said its salaries and remuneration are industry-competitive, asking applicants to apply online
Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.
The multinational energy firm Chevron Nigeria Limited has announced job opportunities for qualified candidates to apply for multiple roles in the oil firm.
The company announced the job offers in The Guardian newspaper and invited suitable professionals to apply for work in the oil conglomerate.
Vacant positions and application links
The firm also encourages individuals wanting to make a difference, share its values, and are willing to contribute to a dynamic and innovative team to submit applications.
The multinational oil firm said that vacant positions include:
- Attorney, commercial coordinator
- Communications Coordinator
- Communications representative
- HSE Specialist
- data scientist
- Decision analyst
- Facilities engineer
- Financial analyst
- Senior facilities engineer
- HR generalists
- Geophysicist
- Wells engineers
- Senior security information specialist
- Petroleum engineer, and
- Software engineer.
According to reports, interested candidates should apply using the link: https://careers.chevron.com/nigeria and browse through the list of open jobs for the position(s) of their interest,” Chevron said.
Salaries and remunerations
“We offer a competitive compensation package including medical benefits, health and wellness support, hybrid work options including flexible hours and generous leave policies, a robust, diverse and global workforce and work practices, an innovative and inclusive workplace, and professional and personal development opportunities.
“Applicants must possess qualifications in the relevant disciplines and experience levels as detailed in the job postings.

Source: Legit.ng
Pascal Oparada (Business editor) Pascal Oparada is a Mass Communications Graduate from Yaba College of Technology with over 10 years of experience in journalism. He has worked in reputable media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng