Oluwaseyi Adebayo, a 400-level student at the Federal University of Technology Minna, died after falling into a fishpond

Community members initially withheld Adebayo's body until rituals were performed to ensure the safety of his companions

The university, through spokesperson Lydia Legbo, claimed unawareness of the incident

Minna, Niger State - A Federal University of Technology Minna student, Oluwaseyi Adebayo, tragically died after falling into a fishpond during a hiking trip with peers.

Adebayo, a 400-level student in the Department of Animal Production, was biking with friends on August 10 when he slipped from a hilltop and fell into the pond, resulting in his death.

Adebayo's body seized by community

According to reports, residents refused to release Adebayo's body to university authorities until certain rituals were performed to ensure the safety of his seven companions, The Punch reported.

The university initially resisted this demand, but intervention by concerned individuals led to the payment of the required amount and the provision of a white ram for the ritual.

We're not aware of any incident, Varsity reacts to

University spokesperson Lydia Legbo later stated that the institution was unaware of the incident, New Telegraph reported

Legbo said:

“The University is not aware of any such incident and cannot comment on it.”

Student union confirms incident

The Student Union Government (SUG) of the university confirmed the incident in a "Condolence Message," stating:

"We are deeply saddened to report the passing of Oluwaseyi David, a 400-level student from the Department of Animal Production (SAAT).

"He tragically died today during a hiking event with his classmates near the Talba Dam in GK Off-campus.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. We pray for strength for them to cope with this immense loss, and may Oluwaseyi David’s soul rest in peace."

