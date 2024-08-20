A Nigerian school, Christ the King College, has proudly shared the outstanding results of one of its top students, Egwuasi Chukwunonyerem Gerard

Christ the King College in Nigeria has celebrated the remarkable academic achievements of one of their standout students, Egwuasi Chukwunonyerem Gerard.

Gerard, who recently scored an impressive 325 in the UTME exams, continued to excel in his WAEC results.

While he earned a strong B2 in English Language, he achieved top grades with A1s in subjects like Mathematics and Physics, reflecting his exceptional dedication and intelligence.

Excerpt that accompanied the student result:

"Hard work pays off! We are thrilled to share that we just achieved [Distinctions in the just concluded WAEC 2024 examination]. This result didn't come easy, though. It took countless hours of studying, sacrificing sleep, and pushing of oneself to the limit. But it was all worth it! Seeing this achievement makes us proud of our dedication and hardwork in building great minds who will stand the toughest challenge and excel. To anyone chasing their goals, don't give up! Keep pushing, keep grinding, and believe in yourself. You got this. To our outstanding students, we celebrate you and all your accomplishments. We presented 126 candidates for the examination and recorded no fail in our results. A total number of 7 students made 7A1’s across the 9 subjects they sat for. A record number of 18 students made 6A1’s as well over 40 students recorded 5A1’s.”

