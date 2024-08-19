A student who wrote the 2024 WAEC has said one of her papers was declared outstanding after she checked the result

The student posted the WAEC result on Facebook lamenting that chemistry was missing from the document

However, the WAEC result shows that she was able to make A1 in general mathematics and also A1 in marketing

A Nigerian girl shared a photo of her WAEC result to show the public the grades she got in the examination.

The result showed the the girl was a student of the Giddeon Technical College, Ezzamgbo, Ebonyi state.

The lady found out that the result for chemistry was not there. Photo credit: Facebook/Okafor Grace Mmesomachukwu.

Okafor Grace Mmesomachukwu took science subjects in the West African School Certificate Examination (WAEC).

According to the result she posted in a Facebook page, Grace got good grades in many of the WAEC papers.

Outstanding WAEC result in chemistry

Grace got A1 in marketing, general mathematics, biology and physics. She got B3 in civic education, B3 in Igbo language, B3 in agricultural science, and B3 in English language.

However, Grace noticed that the grade for chemistry was missing from her WAEC examination result.

Grace wondered what would have led to her chemistry paper being declared as outstanding.

She asked:

"Why is my WAEC results writing outstanding in chemistry? I hope all is well?"

Reactions as student shares his WAEC result

Haruna Isah Dambatta said:

"If someone sees "outstanding" in their results, it typically means that their performance or achievement in a particular area is exceptionally good or impressive."

Justt Goodness said:

"It means that the result is being held. It's happened to me so I'm writing out of experience."

Goodnews Peter said:

"Outstanding means one of the paper is missing. And they can't mark it, or score you, because it seems like some part of the answer booklet isn't complete."

