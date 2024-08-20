A Nigerian boy got impressive results in both the West African Senior School Certificate Examination and Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

The boy, Adawo Jonathan, scored 355 in the 2024 UTME and also came out with a good WASCE performance

Jonathan's father has said he will not be able to send his son to the university despite the excellent results in his possession

A student of Royal Court Private School, Port Harcourt, performed excellently in the 2024 WASCE.

Apart from the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the boy had also posted a good result in his 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The boy scored 355 marks in the 2024 JAMB UTME.

According to a story shared on Facebook by Josiah Gabriel, the boy is from Okrika local government of Rivers state.

Rivers student performs well in JAMB and WAEC

Adawo Jonathan, who scored 355 in the UTME, studied under a scholarship for his secondary school.

His WASCE result showed that he got 4As, 3Bs, and one credit. However, his father, Diepiriye Adawo, has lamented not being able to afford to send Jonathan to the university.

He called for help in enrolling his son into the university since he had all the necessary qualifications.

Sharing the story, Josiah Gabriel said:

"He graduated best student in academics from his set 2024. Enjoyed a scholarship through his secondary school, courtesy of Royal Court Private School. But as it stands right now he can't foot his university bills even train him further. He is, therefore, calling for assistance from the general public.

"We, therefore, appeal to society to see a way to help this young brilliant lad achieve his God-given dreams that Will be a plus to our society and our Country, Nigeria at large."

According to Josiah, Jonathan wants to study robotics engineering if he gets the opportunity to attend a university.

Girl who wants to study law shares WAEC result

A Nigerian girl took the 2024 West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) and posted her result on Facebook.

Her intention is to study law, and she has wondered if her West African Examination Council (WAEC) result was good enough.

Her result showed that she registered for nine subjects and was able to pass two of them with A1.

