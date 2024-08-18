The general overseer of MFM Ministries Worldwide, Daniel Olukoya recently stirred a fresh debate in the polity with his assertion about first-class graduates

During the church’s 35th-year anniversary celebrations, the man of God gave cash awards to over 492 members who graduated with first-class honours from their various universities

However, Nigerians took to the social media platform X to react to the claim by Olukoya that MFM produces the largest number of first-class

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr Daniel Olukoya, said the ministry has produced the largest number of first-class graduates in Nigeria.

Olukoya's statement about MFM producing the largest number of first-class graduates in Nigeria sparks debate. Photo credit: Daniel Olukoya

Source: Facebook

"MFM produces largest number of first class," Olukoya

Speaking on Sunday, August 18, during the church's 35th anniversary celebrations and while presenting gift awards to 492 first-class graduates, Olukoya said the initiative started in 2011 to encourage church youths to work harder for excellence.

According to Olukoya, the gesture was in line with the 70-point agenda for the youths across all the nations in the world, The Punch reported.

Admonishing the church youths, Olukoya said:

“Of all churches I know of, MFM now produces the largest number of first class graduates every year.”

Olukoya added:

“We are encouraging them to work hard, I believe MFM has the largest number of first-class graduates in Nigeria.”

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, dignitaries, including Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, and Governor of Delta State, Sherrif Oborevwori, were at the service.

Nigerians react to Olukoya's statement

Mixed reactions have trailed Olukoya's statement. Legit.ng compiled a few from the comment section on X.

@ajaGunSEgun_ tweeted:

"A first-class graduate with no job—is that something to be proud of?"

@henry_nnaj41871 tweeted:

"Are they gainfully employed by MFM?"

@sammiessien tweeted:

"Do they have jobs?"

@mhrbrigh2020 tweeted:

"We need evidence for this."

@AmasLincoln tweeted:

"That's great! Has it translated into the socio-economic, political and technological advancement of the lives of Nigerians beginning from MFM members?"

@whales1212 tweeted:

"Wow, MFM sent them to university you mean?"

@thedone1 tweeted:

"And what have they used if for? To scream die, die, die?"

Read more on stories related to first-class graduates

Davido’s dad offers employment to first-class graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported first-class engineering graduates from Adeleke University, Ede, Osun state, have been offered automatic employment.

The founder of the university, Adedeji Adeleke, made the announcement at the 10th undergraduate and 6th postgraduate convocation ceremonies.

Adeleke, who is the father of Nigerian music star, Davido, said the gesture will provide the graduate a seamless transition from academic life to professional career.

Source: Legit.ng