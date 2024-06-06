Olaniyi Mubaraq Olawale emerged as the overall best student from the Department of Accounting Education with a CGPA: of 4.98 at LASU

The governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rewarded the brilliant student with a N10 million cash prize for his academic excellence

Jubril A. Gawat, Sanwo-Olu's aide, confirmed the development on Thursday and shared further details

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has rewarded Olaniyi Olawale, the overall best-graduating student of Lagos State University (LASU), with N10 million.

Legit.ng reported that the bright young student secured the top spot as the best graduating student in Accounting Education at LASU with a remarkable 4.98 CGPA.

The governor announced this on Thursday, June 6, at the university’s 27th convocation grand finale in Lagos.

Jubril A. Gawat, @Mr_JAGs, the senior special assistant on new media to the governor, confirmed the development in a post shared on his X page, accompanied by a video.

He tweeted:

"FLASH: Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu has announced a token of Ten Million Naira (10,000,000) for the overall best graduating student of Lagos State University (@LASUOfficial), Olaniyi Mubaraq Olawale, Accounting Education, who graduated with a CGPA of 4.98.

"Mr Governor made this announcement today at the Lagos State University (LASU) Grand Finale of the 27th Convocation Ceremony."

Nigerians react

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X and hailed the governor. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below.

@FaleyeTS tweeted:

"Soft japa money for masters abroad.

"Pleaee Mr Olaniyi don’t do business with the money ohh."

@EleluAyoola tweeted:

"Wow!! This is huge. Thanks to Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu. School is not a scam."

@TheQueenAminat tweeted:

"Education is not a scam! We set the pace in Lagos state."

@bigmorsh tweeted:

"Impressive."

