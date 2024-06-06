Olaniyi Olawale: Lagos Gov Awards N10m to LASU’s Overall Best Student Who Graduated With 4.98 CGPA
- Olaniyi Mubaraq Olawale emerged as the overall best student from the Department of Accounting Education with a CGPA: of 4.98 at LASU
- The governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rewarded the brilliant student with a N10 million cash prize for his academic excellence
- Jubril A. Gawat, Sanwo-Olu's aide, confirmed the development on Thursday and shared further details
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has rewarded Olaniyi Olawale, the overall best-graduating student of Lagos State University (LASU), with N10 million.
Legit.ng reported that the bright young student secured the top spot as the best graduating student in Accounting Education at LASU with a remarkable 4.98 CGPA.
The governor announced this on Thursday, June 6, at the university’s 27th convocation grand finale in Lagos.
Jubril A. Gawat, @Mr_JAGs, the senior special assistant on new media to the governor, confirmed the development in a post shared on his X page, accompanied by a video.
He tweeted:
"FLASH: Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu has announced a token of Ten Million Naira (10,000,000) for the overall best graduating student of Lagos State University (@LASUOfficial), Olaniyi Mubaraq Olawale, Accounting Education, who graduated with a CGPA of 4.98.
"Mr Governor made this announcement today at the Lagos State University (LASU) Grand Finale of the 27th Convocation Ceremony."
LASU’s best-graduating student shares success story
In a previous report, Legit.ng chronicled how Mubarak Olawale Olaniyi emerged as the overall best-graduating student of LASU with 4.98 CGPA.
Olaniyi obtained a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.0 in his first semester in 100-level. She was one of the 153 first-class graduates out of a total of 8,670 students at the institution's 27th convocation ceremony.
