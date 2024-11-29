Nigerian international sensation Wizkid brought some excitement to the timelines with news about his December concert in Lagos

The Morayo crooner took a moment to gush over the success of his recent studio work and announced plans for its tour

Fans and netizens took to several social media platforms to share anticipation over the forthcoming end-of-year show

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid is basking on the success of his sixth studio album Morayo, as he plans for a December concert back home.

The body of work released on 22 November 2024 earned 12.12 million streams on its first full day of release on Spotify Nigeria, the most in the platform's history. The album surpassed Asake's previous record of 5.88 million streams for 'Lungu Boy'.

Wizkid teases Lagos concert. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizkid's Morayo also gained 16.27 million streams on Spotify in its first full day of release, making it the most for an African artist.

In a series of new tweets, the Star Boy executive hinted at hosting a December connect in Lagos. He also mentioned plans to kick off his tour next year.

“Lagos homecoming! Glorious. Can’t wait for tour!”

Celebrating his album success, Wiz wrote:

“Biggest album! Don fuccked up da streets!”

See his tweet below:

What fans are saying about Wizkid’s announcement

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

@ololade10_:

"It's everywhere. You showed workings. Slow is for all missionary sexx lovers."

@urgly_gramm:

"As if say u wan kon give free show, omo u Davido and Burna boy too usel3ss ooo, una no fit give free show una still no fit make the concert affordable, oya forget all that. Give us life performance back to back here in Nigeria we go pay the price. shey una dey craze ni?"

@mercy_ninian:

"Do you have anything for us in Abakaliki ?"

@jah_boy01:

"Are you Starting in Lagos?"

@GucciStarboi:

"You own the street! Biggest WIZ! MORAYO is that record."

@BigMallyX:

"Mama call me Ayo Balogun, they can never find another you."

@Cruisewithmee:

You dey fcvk up everywhere without pr Ibrahim, imagine what you’ll be doing if you actually promote this fcking gem?

@bigOla_mide:

"Na only age you use senior Davido. He use every other thing pass you. Stop with the biggest, na disrespect to your elder Davido."

Wizkid's fan cooks his phone while streaming Morayo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a fan of Wizkid hailed the singer's musical prowess and noted that he did excellently well with his latest album Morayo.

He shared the track on his phone, showing how Wizkid 'cooked' with all the songs, and he did an experiment with some cooking ingredients.

The fan placed his phone in a pot, added water and some seasoning to it, and allowed the water-resistant phone to 'cook'.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng