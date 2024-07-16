The University of Lagos has signed an Educational Partnership Cooperative Agreement with the US through the Presidential Advisory Committee

The agreement aims to promote partnerships between US and Nigerian institutions of higher education

The partnership is expected to drive growth and development in STEMM education and promote positive narratives about Nigeria and its education sector

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has joined a consortium of Lagos-based universities to sign an Educational Partnership Cooperative Agreement with the United States through the Presidential Advisory Committee – African Diaspora Engagement (PAC-ADE).

The agreement aims to foster partnerships between US and Nigerian institutions of higher education, promoting exchange programs, academic excellence, and capacity building.

UNILAG aims to put Nigerian institutions in the global space with the new agreement. Image: UNILAG

Source: Original

The signing ceremony, held at UNILAG's J.F. Ade. Ajayi Auditorium, was attended by Prof. Folasade Ogunsola (UNILAG), Dr. Helene Gayle (Spelman College, Atlanta), Prof. Adenike Boyo (Lagos State University), and Prof. Sola Oni (Pan-Atlantic University). The event highlighted the importance of collaboration and partnerships in driving growth and development in education.

According to Prof. Ogunsola, the agreement will help Nigerian universities forge stronger ties with the diaspora community, promoting STEMM education and fostering developmental growth.

Dr. Gayle congratulated the consortium on their commitment to growth and national development, emphasizing the potential for new partnerships, exchange programs, and academic excellence.

The panel session featured perspectives from the signatory universities, with Prof. Ogunsola highlighting the success of UNILAG's International Week in promoting positive narratives about Nigeria and its education sector.

The agreement is expected to promote capacity building, collaborations, exchange opportunities, and multi-disciplinary research engagements.

The Presidential Advisory Committee – African Diaspora Engagement (PAC-ADE) team also paid a courtesy visit to the UNILAG Vice-Chancellor's office, where Prof. Ogunsola assured them of the university's commitment to leveraging partnerships to build capacities in key areas such as sports, artificial intelligence, robotics, fin-tech, entrepreneurship, and more.

Lady breaks silence after attending classes on Saturday

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a young Nigerian student from the University of Lagos shared an unusual moment in her life through a captivating video.

In the clip, she talked about having to attend school on a Saturday to write a test and submit an assignment—activities most students usually escape on weekends.

Source: Legit.ng