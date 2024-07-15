A young Nigerian student schooling at the University of Lagos shared an unusual moment in her life in a video

In the clip, she said she had to go to school on a Saturday to write a test and submit an assignment on a weekend when most students are resting elsewhere

The lady said the assignment took a long time, and she sounded tired due to the activities that took place in class on that day

She expressed her fatigue, explaining how the assignment took a considerable amount of time and how exhausting the day’s class activities were.

The video, as shown by @kingnelsonnonso_, offers a genuine glimpse into the everyday life of a dedicated student.

Watch the video below:

UNILAG unique status

The University of Lagos, often called UNILAG was ounded in 1962, it is renowned for its sprawling main campus overlooking the picturesque Lagos Lagoon.

UNILAG boasts a distinguished alumni network, including several prominent figures in Nigerian politics, entertainment, and business.

The university is also home to the Centre for Biodiversity Conservation and Ecosystem Management, which works tirelessly to preserve Nigeria's unique wildlife.

Interestingly, UNILAG is known for its vibrant student life, with an array of cultural and social clubs that celebrate the rich diversity of Nigerian traditions.

Despite being in a bustling city, the campus offers serene spots like the Love Garden, where students often relax and unwind.

