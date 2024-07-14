The World Bank Group has opened applications for its Young Professionals Programme (YPP) starting September 1

This two-year leadership development program starts with a five-year contract at the World Bank, IFC, or MIGA, including intensive training in Washington, DC.

The YPP recruits diverse young professionals, equipping them with the skills needed for development operations and leadership within the WBG

The World Bank Group has extended an invitation to young Nigerian professionals to apply for its prestigious Young Professionals Programme (YPP).

This initiative seeks to attract highly qualified individuals with diverse academic and professional backgrounds relevant to the operations of the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).

What to know about the World Bank Young professional programme

The WBG YPP is a two-year leadership development programme that initiates a five-year employment contract with the World Bank, IFC, or MIGA.

Selected candidates will begin their journey in Washington, DC, where they will participate in rigorous training, both on the job and in the classroom, to learn the fundamentals of leadership and development operations across the institutions.

A statement from World Bank reads:

“YPs are full-time employees, making significant contributions to their respective unit’s work programme while building networks and knowledge across the Bank Group through the YPP.

“They often join field missions, where they work on the frontlines of WBG operations, learning key aspects of our work and directly engaging with our clients.”

More details about the World Bank Young professional programme

According to the World Bank, the YPP curriculum is designed to provide foundational knowledge and competencies necessary for future leaders.

Activities include leadership and professional development workshops, networking, mentorship, and interactions with WBG leadership.

The programme ensures that young professionals are well-versed in the policies, products, and operations of the World Bank, IFC, and MIGA, equipping them to address development challenges effectively.

Interested and want to apply, use this link.

