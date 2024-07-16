JAMB said the 2024 edition of the long-awaited annual policy meeting will be held on Thursday, July 18

According to JAMB, the minimum score that no institution should go below for admission will be approved at the meeting

The board added that the meeting will review the performance of the 2023 admissions exercise and the performance of candidates at the 2024 UTME

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the commencement of the admission process into tertiary institutions across the country.

The examination body said all admission processes have been put in place, adding that the 2024 edition of the annual policy meeting will be held on Thursday, July 18.

The policy meeting will authorise the commencement of this year’s admission. Photo credit: JAMB/UTME

Source: UGC

JAMB disclosed this in its weekly news bulletin published on X (formerly known as Twitter) @JAMBHQ on Monday, July 15.

According to the bulletin, the meeting will review the performance of the 2023 admissions exercise and the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) performance of candidates.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, will chair the 2024 policy meeting where the minimum admission scores, an aggregation of individual institutions’ submissions, will be approved.

JAMB explained that the policy meeting will authorise the commencement of this year’s admission.

“This year’s exercise will also feature the National Tertiary Admissions’ Performance-Merit Award, NATAP-M Awards, where the overall winner will receive N500 million, and other consolation winners will share N250 million collectively.”

Legit.ng recalls that JAMB gave a fresh update about the conversion of UTME to DE.

The board said It will announce the commencement date for UTME to DE conversion as soon as it commences the process.

The examination body informed candidates that it has not commenced the UTME to DE conversion.

2024 DE applicants change of institution, course

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that JAMB sent an important message to 2024 Direct Entry (DE) applicants.

The examination board said the service for the change of institution/course is now available for interested DE applicants.

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the announcement of the commencement of change of institution/course for 2024 DE applicants.

Source: Legit.ng