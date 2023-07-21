The tuition fees of Federal Government Colleges otherwise known as Federal Unity Colleges have increased to N100,000

The new school fee was announced in a circular by the Federal Ministry of Education and addressed to all Principals of Federal Unity Colleges

The tuition fee in over 100% increase as students in Unity schools were previously paying N45,000 against the new N100,000

Abuja, FCT - The Federal Ministry of Education has announced the increment of school fees for new students into Federal Government Colleges otherwise known as Federal Unity Colleges.

According to a circular entitled, “Approved fees/ charges for Federal Unity Colleges (1st Term) for new students “and signed by the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta, new students are expected to part with ₦100,000 instead of the previous N45,000, the Punch reported.

The memo was dated 25th May 2023 and addressed to all Principals of Federal Unity Colleges.

The memo read:

“The latest fees/charge increment will affect virtually all aspects and activities of the school, including tuition and boarding fees, uniform, textbooks, deposit, exercise books, prospectus, caution fee, ID card, stationery, clubs and societies, sports, extra lesson, insurance, et al.

“Please be informed that the ministry has approved only the underlisted fees and charges for all Unity Colleges,”

