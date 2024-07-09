September 16 is International Identity Day, in recognition of the UN sustainable development goal 16.9 which calls for legal identity for all by 2030

Ahead of the 6th National Identity Day, NIMC has opened a logo design competition for Nigerian students

Legit.ng reports that the submission deadline and other useful information were disclosed on Monday, July 8

Wuse, Abuja - The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has called on interested pupils from primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions across Nigeria to participate in a graphic design competition.

Legit.ng reports that the students can participate in the contest by designing the NIMC logo and explaining the concept.

According to a piece of information shared on NIMC’s verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Monday, July 8, the competition cuts across all grades, with winners selected from each category.

NIMC logo design: How to submit application

Designs, accompanied by concept notes should be sent in PDF, JPEG, or PNG format via mail to idday2024@nimc.gov.ng with ‘Logo Design’ as the subject of the mail.

The deadline for application is Friday, August 16, 2024.

The winner from each category will be invited to the 2024 Identity Day in Abuja to present the award by the DG of NIMC on September 16, 2024.

Legit.ng understands that the National Day of Identity is in its 6th edition.

Nigerians with any enquiry can reach NIMC via Instagram, X, and others.

