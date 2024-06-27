Details of the closed-door meeting between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have emerged

The ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, said both parties were asked to set up committees to look into the 10 demands of the union

The minister of education, Tahir Mamman, expressed optimism that all issues raised will be amicably resolved

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) met behind closed doors at the Minister of Education’s office in Abuja to avert a proposed strike by the union.

It was gathered that the meeting which started at about 4:30 p.m ended around 6:40 p.m on Wednesday, June 26.

Mamman expressed optimism that all issues raised will be amicably resolved. Photo credit: @DeeOneAyekooto/Abubakar A. Abdulmajid

Source: UGC

The ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke said that the negotiation process had begun and hoped the education minister, Tahir Mamman, would follow up on what had been agreed on.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Osodeke disclosed that both parties were asked to set up committees to look into the 10 demands ASUU listed in a letter it wrote to the Federal Government on Monday, June 24.

As reported by The Punch, he further stated that ASUU would meet the government in two weeks for another review.

“We have not decided on anything yet but we only created committees to look into our demands. There are some things they also asked us to do. We will be meeting in the next two weeks again.

“We had discussions on all the issues and we have given assignments to some people to look at and we have agreed on the way forward.”

Education minister optimistic of resolution

Mamman expressed optimism that all issues raised will be amicably resolved while Osodeke said the strike be averted if the federal government matches its words with action, Channels Television reports.

NASU, SSANU direct members to start strike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the joint action committee of SSANU and NASU directed its members to proceed on strike from Monday, March 18.

NASU and SSANU said the strike is due to the failure of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu government to address issues raised and the expiration of an ultimatum earlier issued.

Legit.ng reported that NASU and SSANU accused the government of withholding four months’ salaries of members

Source: Legit.ng