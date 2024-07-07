JAMB: Key Stakeholder Speaks on Controversies Surrounding Age Limit of Potential UTME Candidates
- Recently, the federal government of Nigeria directed that admission to tertiary institutions in the country should not be given to candidates less than 18 years old
- Legit.ng reports that the national assembly, key unions in universities, and some citizens subsequently hailed the directive
- Many people have also opposed it, claiming that there is no guarantee that the policy will succeed
Bwari, Abuja - John Adeniyi, the deputy national coordinator of the West African Civil Society Forum (WACSOF) has decried the controversies surrounding the age limit of potential Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates.
Adeniyi shared his thoughts when he paid a courtesy visit to the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, in his office in Bwari, Abuja.
He noted that such youths could be exposed to post-secondary school skills acquisition programmes before their admission into universities.
Legit.ng reports that the update was given via JAMB's latest bulletin.
Adeniyi lauds JAMB's test administration practices
Furthermore, Adeniyi commended JAMB for its stance concerning its test administration practices, pointing out that the development was capable of contributing to the integrity of certificates awarded through such a process.
According to him, only the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) is comparable to the board's administered UTME.
JAMB uncovers thousands of fake graduates
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prof. Oloyede said illegal admission of candidates into tertiary institutions in the country is an embarrassment to Nigeria.
Oloyede made the remark recently when he hosted the delegation of the committee of pro-chancellors of state universities in Nigeria (COPSUN) in his office, at the national headquarters, Bwari, Abuja.
He, therefore, charged COPSUN to clamp down on underhand admissions, which are not only detrimental to the system but also damaging to the country's image.
Source: Legit.ng
