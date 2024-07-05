TASUED has halted its second-semester examinations indefinitely following the tragic murder of final-year student Olaoye Fabiyi by suspected cultists

Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state -Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) management in Ijagun, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, has indefinitely suspended the ongoing second-semester examinations.

This decision comes in response to the murder of a final-year student, Olaoye Fabiyi, by suspected cultists.

In a statement released on Thursday, July 4, the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Odubela Ayotunde, announced that all examinations have been put on hold until further notice.

The university said:

"The university administration has ordered the immediate suspension of all exams scheduled for Thursday, July 4, and Friday, July 5, 2024."

What happened?

Following the conclusion of an exam, 400-level students were celebrating outside the lecture theatre when unidentified individuals forcibly abducted Fabiyi Hammed Ayinla, a student in the History and Diplomatic Studies Department, College of Humanities.

Initially presumed to be part of the celebration due to his birthday, suspicion arose when he resisted being taken away.

As reported by Channels Television, the perpetrators then dragged him towards the University CENVOS building.

Ayotunde narrated:

"Security personnel on-site promptly alerted the security unit, which responded swiftly.

"Upon seeing the security operatives, the assailants fled through the bushes behind CENVOS. Fabiyi was rescued alive but sustained severe injuries and was bleeding heavily.

"He was initially taken to the University Health Centre and later transferred to the General Hospital in Ijebu-Ode for more extensive medical care.

"Due to the severity of the head injuries sustained, he was subsequently referred to Babcock University Teaching Hospital.

"Tragically, Fabiyi was pronounced dead while being transported to Babcock for further treatment."

TASUED clarifies air on student’s death

Vanguard reported that the university’s public relations officer clarified that no gunshots were reported at the incident scene or elsewhere on campus.

Additionally, the PRO pointed out that Fabiyi was not taken from the examination hall during the ongoing HIS 329 (Modern European Political Thoughts) exam for 300-level students.

