JAMB has fumed at the culture of ghost students in some Nigerian tertiary institutions

JAMB's registrar, Ishaq Olarewaju Oloyede, spoke when he hosted the delegation of the committee of pro-chancellors of state universities in Nigeria

The professor of Islamic studies said already, the agency has uncovered 3,000 fake graduates

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Bwari, Abuja - Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said illegal admissions of candidates into tertiary institutions in the country is an embarrassment to Nigeria.

Prof. Oloyede made the disclosure recently when he hosted the delegation of the committee of pro-chancellors of state universities in Nigeria (COPSUN) in his office, at the national headquarters, Bwari, Abuja.

JAMB said it has documented over 3000 cases of 'ghost students'. Photo credits: Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede, Covenant University

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that the update was given via JAMB's latest bulletin.

He said:

“Some 'graduates' had never entered the four walls of a university owing to the endemic corruption in the system but the board had documented over 3000 of such cases."

Prof. Oloyede, therefore, charged COPSUN to ensure that they clamp down on underhand admissions, which is not only detrimental to the system but is also disadvantageous to the image of the country.

Challenges state-owned universities are facing - JAMB

Furthermore, Prof. Oloyede acknowledged the funding challenges facing state-owned universities. He decried such as capable of destroying the fabric of the educational system in the country.

The registrar also used the opportunity to inform the COPSUN delegation of the upcoming 2024 policy meeting scheduled for Thursday, July 18, 2024.

