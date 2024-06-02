BREAKING: JAMB Releases UTME Withheld Results, Announces Reseat Dates for Others
- JAMB has announced the release of 3,921 results of the 2024 UTME, which were earlier withheld by the board for further investigation
- The examination board also announced that 24,535 candidates in the 2023 UTME exercise have been rescheduled for a resit
- JAMB then announced the extension of the registration date for the 2024 Direct Entry examination
The Joint Admission and Matriculated Board (JAMB) has announced that 24,535 candidates of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have been rescheduled to retake the exercise at their chosen examination towns on Saturday, June 22, 2-24.
The examination board also announced that the 3,921 results of the 2024 UTME, which were earlier withheld for further investigation, have been released.
Leadership reported that JAMB's spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, June 2.
JAMB extends DE registration
According to JAMB, the 2024 Direct Entry (DE) registration has also been extended to Monday, June 17, 2024.
The statement reads:
“The Board has painstakingly analysed the process and conduct of the 2024 UTME in some centres where there are strong proofs of substantial non-compliance with the Board’s standards. Consequently, 24,535 candidates have been rescheduled to retake the examination in their chosen Examination Towns on Saturday, June 22, 2024.
“Meanwhile, 3,921 outstanding 2024 UTME results that had been cleared have now been released. Therefore, concerned candidates are urged to check their results from Saturday,1st June 2024, by sending RESULT to 55019 or 66019 to ascertain their status, as those cleared would have their results while those rescheduled would be told that they had been rescheduled.
“The rescheduled candidates are to print their supplementary Examination Notification Slip from Tuesday, 4th June 2024, to ascertain their designated examination centres.
“This release brings the total results released to 1,883,350."
Source: Legit.ng
