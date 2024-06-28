The results of candidates who participated in the JAMB's supplementary UTME have been released

JAMB disclosed this in a statement on Friday and noted that the supplementary examination was conducted for 28,835 candidates, who had issues with the 2024 UTME

The board's spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, directed candidates to check their results through the phone number used to generate profile code during registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of candidates who participated in the supplementary Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The supplementary UTME was conducted between Friday, June 21st and Saturday, June 22nd, 2024.

The examination board's spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this via a statement on Friday, in Abuja.

As reported by The Guardian, JAMB said the supplementary examination was conducted for 28,835 candidates, who were unable to be biometrically verified during the 2024 UTME.

Speaking further, the board said the other category of candidates were those suspected to have been involved in during the main UTME but who were given a second chance to retake the examination.

A statement by Benjamin said:

“The exercise, which recorded a huge success nationwide, was marked by heightened security measures put in place by the Board to preclude any instance of examination infractions. As such, some nefarious characters, who had attempted to impersonate bona fide candidates were apprehended and handed over to law enforcement agencies for further investigation and prosecution.

“Candidates are, therefore, urged in their own interest to refrain from engaging in any form of irregularities during their examinations. They are also enjoined to desist from soliciting score upgrade from fraudsters or engage in the mutilation of their result sheets while trying to generate fake result sheets with higher scores.”

How candidates can check their results

JAMB’s spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, directed candidates on how to check their results.

“To check their supplementary UTME results, candidates are to send UTMERESULT to either 55019 or 66019 through the same phone number they had used to generate their profile codes at the start of registration,” he stated.

JAMB fixes date to decide 2024 admissions cut-off marks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB, in collaboration with heads of tertiary institutions or their representatives, will determine the cut-off marks for 2024/2025 admissions on July 18, 2024.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, will chair the policy meeting on admissions into tertiary institutions.

The board said this in its weekly bulletin, which Fabian Benjamin, the head of media for JAMB, shared on Monday, June 24.

