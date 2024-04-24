The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has issued a fresh clarification concerning a Hijab-wearing UTME candidate who was harassed at her CBT centre

The spokesperson of the examination body, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said Ms Tiamiyu Ayisat Morenikeji's time was not affected

Benjamin said the Hijab drama happened before the official commencement of screening not to talk of the UTME proper

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), said the harassed a Hijab-wearing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate, Ms Tiamiyu Ayisat Morenikeji did not lose any minute out of her scheduled time.

Legit.ng recalls JAMB sanctioned some officials for asking Tiamiyu to remove her Hijab at Bafuto Institute, Ejigbo, Lagos.

JAMB says the Hijab drama has no effect on Tiamiyu's time Photo credit: JAMB

Source: Facebook

JAMB Public Communication Advisor (PCA), Dr Fabian Benjamin, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, April 24.

Hijab-wearing UTME candidate didn’t lose time

Benjamin rubbished erroneous insinuations that she was not allowed into the examination venue until after 30 minutes, The Nation reports.

He described the call to compensate Tiamiyu as a ‘misleading narrative aimed at further inflaming passion and exacerbating an already-settled issue.’

The JAMB spokesperson said the drama happened before the official commencement time for screening not to talk of the UTME proper.

According to Benjamin, the issue was timely addressed by the CBT centre supervisor, who is a lecturer of Islamic studies at one of the nation’s universities

“Therefore, the little drama associated with the entrance of Ms Tiamiyu Ayisat Morenikeji into the examination venue has no effect on her time, space or anything related to her schedule as it happened within the time allotted to the biometric verification of candidates earmarked for a particular session and had, therefore, not even gained ingress into her final destination, the examination hall.”

UTME candidates with glitches will be rescheduled

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that JAMB said candidates who encountered glitches during the ongoing 2024 UTME will be rescheduled.

The JAMB registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede said the technical issues are due to the level of development in different parts of the country.

He appealed to candidates not to disrupt others from writing if they experience any technical issues during the exam as they would be rescheduled to write the exam.

Source: Legit.ng