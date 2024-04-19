Candidates affected by technical issues during the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will be rescheduled to write the exam

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said candidates who encountered glitches during the ongoing 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will be rescheduled.

The JAMB registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede stated after monitoring the exam in Kogo-Bwari, Abuja on Friday, April 19.

Oloyede appealed to the affected UTME candidates to remain calm, stating that it is expected that some CBT centres will fail, The Nation reported.

He said the technical issues are due to the level of development in different parts of the country.

He appealed to candidates not to disrupt others from writing if they experience any technical issues during the exam as they would be rescheduled to write the exam.

The JAMB boss said:

“It is important to note that when a session fails because of a problem, you cannot bring those candidates to do session two, they will have to step aside and the headquarters will have to be contacted.

“The earliest time they can be scheduled will be after 4:30 p.m. so that those slated for sections two and three can write and these candidates can now write for session four and in some cases, they can even be scheduled for the following day.”

UTME candidates stranded at Lagos CBT Centre

Legit.ng earlier reported that some UTME candidates at Al-Mizyan Schools, a CBT centre in the Ikotun area of Lagos, could not write the examination as they were scheduled for day one.

The candidates were reportedly stranded and could not participate in the examination of technical glitches connected to cables

The centre told them to reprint their slips and that the exams would be rescheduled, but their parents said nothing had changed on their portal after reprinting

